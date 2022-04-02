How to live stream Chelsea vs Brentford and watch Premier League from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The future of Chelsea remains up in the air, but on the pitch they just keep winning. Today they host fellow West London side Brentford, who have been transformed by Christian Eriksen. Read on for your full guide to getting a Chelsea vs Brentford live stream and watching the Premier League game online from anywhere.

Thomas Tuchel's Blues won't be winning any style prizes, but there's no arguing with the results. They've won 12 of their past 13 games across all competitions, 12 of those being gritty, hard-fought, clench-your-teeth affairs decided by a single goal.

The Bees look like a different team with Eriksen in it, and the Danish playmaker comes into this clash off the back of an outstanding return to international football.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Chelsea vs Brentford from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

Chelsea vs Brentford kick-off time

The Chelsea vs Brentford game is being played at Stamford Bridge, and kicks off at 3pm BST on Saturday, April 2.

That makes it a 10am ET / 7am PT start in the US. It'll be a late night for Premier League fans in Australia, with kick-off at 1am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning (with the clocks set to change just after the game).

How to live stream Chelsea vs Brentford if you're abroad

If you're out of the country right now, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sling or Optus Sport when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or Australia (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is the top dog of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content and get you the best seat in the house for Chelsea vs Brentford. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned money. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to stream Chelsea vs Brentford

Can you watch Chelsea vs Brentford in the UK?

Unfortunately, no broadcasters are showing the Chelsea vs Brentford game in the UK because of the pesky Saturday afternoon blackout. The rule prevents any football that's being played between 2.45pm and 5.15pm from being broadcast live in the UK. However, there are plenty of games on TV both before and after, with BT Sport showing Liverpool vs Watford at 12.30pm BST, and Sky Sports showing Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest at 12.30pm, and Man Utd vs Lecester at 5.30pm. If you aren't in the country right now, using a VPN will allow you to tune in just like you would if you were at home.

(Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

How to live stream Chelsea vs Brentford anywhere else in the world

If you're looking to tune in from elsewhere, there's a Chelsea vs Brentford live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and, of course, any dark arts too.

The game is being shown on USA Network in the US. If you don't have the channel on cable, OTT streaming service Sling TV includes USA Network in its Blue package, which costs $35 per month, but you can get your first month for just $25. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on DAZN, which is live streaming every game of the Premier League season. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year.

Fans based in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Brentford at 1am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning on Optus Sport, which costs AUS$15 per month and is showing every single game this season.

Abroad? Why not install a VPN so you can tune in just like you would if you were at home?

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Chelsea vs Brentford live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.