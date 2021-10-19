Google Pixel 6 unboxing video: T3 reveals what you get

Big news in the smartphone world, the Google Pixel 6 series has just landed!

Today the tech giant launched its two new handsets for 2021, the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro. It's safe to say there have been some major upgrades on the last generation.

In 2020 the Google Pixel 5 appeared on the market as a solo smartphone, there was no Pro version of the phone.

Even by itself, it managed to impress with excellent value for money, clean software and a fantastic camera. In fact, it was one of the best smartphones released last year.

We've been expecting big things from the Google Pixel 6 and we haven't been let down, there are some impressive specs powering the new handset, and to see a higher-spec Google Pixel 6 Pro is even better!

Here at T3, we managed to get an early look at the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The first thing you’ll notice about the new phones is their fresh and unique new design, with a rear camera module that sits along the width of the phone in a sleek metal band.

While the full reviews are still yet to come, we can show you what they look like, as well as what you get in the box.

Google Pixel 6 Pro unboxing video

Let's start at the pricier end with the Google Pixel 6 Pro. You’ll be able to buy the Pro version of the phone in three colours: Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral and Stormy Black. Here I’ve got one in black, and to cut right to the chase, it’s beautiful.

Google Pixel 6 unboxing video

The Google Pixel 6 is more compact with more basic specs and a smaller screen. That's not to say it's not impressive though - just look at that new design! Here's what you get in the Google Pixel 6 box.