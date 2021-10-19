Google Pixel 6 specs analysis: a Samsung Galaxy S22 killer?

The Google Pixel 6 specs have now been officially unveiled and that means we have a great idea at just how powerful it and the Pixel 6 Pro handsets are.

And, right here, we detail the Google Pixel 6 specs and compare them to those slated for inclusion in the incoming Samsung Galaxy S22 flagship, as they are very much direct competitors.

After all, many Android phone users will be wondering if the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro are smart buys considering that in a matter of months the Galaxy S22 will be launching. Should you keep your powder dry for the S22, or go all-in on Google's radical new Pixel?

(Image credit: Google)

Google Pixel 6 specs: display

The Google Pixel 6 comes equipped with a 6.4-inch OLED 90Hz display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The resolution of this screen is 1080 x 2400 at 411 ppi.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro meanwhile comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED 120Hz display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The resolution of this screen is 1440 x 3120 at 512 ppi.

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is set to come with a 6.1-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, while the S22 Plus and S22 Ultra will deliver 6.5-inch and 6.8-inch screens respectively.

(Image credit: Google)

Google Pixel 6 specs: hardware

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are powered by Google's own Tensor system-on-chip (SoC). In terms of RAM the Pixel 6 sports 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, while the Pixel 6 Pro sports 12GB. Storage on both phones ranges from 128GB to 256GB.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 range meanwhile is set to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 or Exynos 2200 system-on-chip depending on the territory the phone is sold in.

In terms of RAM and storage space nothing is yet concretely know about the S22 range. However, similar amounts of RAM to the S21 phones are expected, with between 8GB and 12GB delivered depending on model.

(Image credit: Google)

Google Pixel 6 specs: camera

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro come with a main 50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer wide camera and a 12 MP ultrawide camera, too. The Pixel 6 Pro also then delivers an extra 48 MP telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom and 20x digital Super Res Zoom.

In terms of selfie cameras, the Pixel 6 comes with an 8MP unit and the Pixel 6 Pro a 11.1MP unit.

Both Pixel 6 phones also come with LDAF (laser detect auto-focus) sensor, optical and electronic image stabilisation, and a spectral and flicker sensor.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus are reported to be coming loaded with a 50 MP ISOCELL GN5 main camera, 12 MP ultrawide camera, 12 MP telephoto camera and 50 MP RGBW selfie camera.

The S22 Ultra is then slated to take that spec even further, upgrading the main camera sensor to 108 MP.

(Image credit: Google)

Google Pixel 6 specs: battery

The Pixel 6 comes equipped with a 4614 mAh battery, while the Pixel 6 Pro engorges that up to 5,003 mAh.

Both Pixel 6 phones also support fast charging tech, with a 30 per cent charged delivered on the standard Pixel 6 in 30 minutes, and a 50 per cent charge in the same time on the Pixel 6 Pro.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is slated to be coming with a 3,700 mAh battery stack. This is notable reduction from the 4,000 mAh battery that was in its predecessor.

The S22 Plus and S22 Ultra are thought to be getting battery reductions, too, coming down slightly from the 4,800 mAh and 5,000 mAh stacks that are in their S21 equivalents.

(Image credit: Google)

Google Pixel 6 specs: software, colors and connectivity

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro come running Google's very latest mobile operating system, Android 12.

In terms of colors, the Pixel 6 comes in Stormy Black, Sorta Seafoam and Kinda Coral, while the Pixel 6 Pro comes in Stormy Black, Cloudy White and Sorta Sunny.

In terms of connectivity both Pixel 6 phones support 5G Sub 6GHz data connections, as well as all previous bands such as LTE, GSM and EDGE.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus meanwhile will come in black, white, rose gold and green, while the S22 Ultra will be available in white, black and dark red.

All Samsung Galaxy S22 phones are slated to come running Android 12, too, although with Samsung's own OneUI skin.

And, finally, all S22 phones are also slated to be 5G handsets, although the precise nature of their 5G connection type/s remains unknown right now.

(Image credit: Google)

Google Pixel 6 specs analysis conclusion

Google has re-entered the premium smartphone market with its Pixel 6 range of handsets, and the specs of these phones (but specifically the Pixel 6 Pro) are very impressive.

Overall it still looks like the Samsung Galaxy S22 (and specifically in its Plus and Ultra forms) is going to have a slight technical edge in most departments over the Pixel 6 family, but how much that actually translates to notable real-world performance remains unclear right now.

So much will be decided on things that camera image quality, operating system slickness and standout software features that until both phones get tested it will be hard to pick a winner.

On paper the S22 specs seem a tad stronger, but that doesn't mean the range will deliver better phones. Meanwhile, for fans of pure Android experiences, the Pixel 6 range delivers a premium, top-table selection of hardware.