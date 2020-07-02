Galaxy Note 20 Ultra images leak on Samsung's own website

Images of what appear to be the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra have broken cover on Samsung's own website.

The images suddenly appeared on the bottom of the Galaxy Note 8 landing page, which has since been taken down, on Samsung's official Russian website.

The images showed a phone that is not the Note 8, Note 9 or Note 10 – instead they showed a phone that matches the most recent leaks about the Note 20 Ultra perfectly.

Spotter of the images, a Russian YouTuber, naturally bagged the images before they were removed and proceeded to produce the following video revealing them to the world.

The images seem to show the much-talked-of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in its "Mystic Bronze" colorway, which is scheduled for an official unveiling at next month's Samsung Unpacked event.

And, simply put, they look very genuine. These images look exactly like the type of images Samsung uses when officially marketing its phones. Just take a look at the leaked image below and then the following image of the S20 Ultra and note the similarities.

The leaked S20 Ultra image. (Image credit: Samsung)

And the official S20 Ultra image. (Image credit: Samsung)

Very similar, as you can see. Here at T3 we're not sure how these images of what looks like the Note 20 Ultra managed to end up on the bottom of the Russian landing page for the Note 8, however we're inclined to believe they are genuine.

And we think the Mystic Bronze colorway looks pretty flash, too. Hopefully Samsung will partner a design like this with a top-tier hardware spec that fully lives up to the Note's reputation as a technical leader in the smartphone market.