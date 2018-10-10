Dyson Airwrap promises soft curls in minutes without damaging your hair

Following on from the success of the Dyson Supersonic (T3's favourite hair dryer), Dyson has unveiled its second piece of Dyson hair beauty technology: the Dyson AirWrap Styler.

This futuristic hair styling tool uses jets of air to wrap your hair around the barrel, creating curls, waves and smooth blow dries without the need for extreme heat.

When setting out to build Airwrap styler, Dyson engineers identified five separate problems with traditional methods of styling. They included tangled hair, temperature damage, large size, and weak and unruly airflow.

Putting the company's V9 digital motor to use, the Dyson Airwrap styles hair with air, not extreme heat, like traditional methods.

How does it do that? It uses a phenomenon known as the Coanda effect, which occurs when a high-speed jet of air flows across a surface and, because of the difference in pressure, the air flow attaches itself to the surface.

The Dyson Airwraps forces high velocity jets of air from six air slots around the barrel to manufacture the Coanda effect and uses it to curl, wave, smooth or rough dry hair.

Like the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer before it, the Airwrap has intelligent heat control which measures the temperature up to 40 times a second, transmitting temperature data to the microprocessor so it can regulate the products temperature. This helps ensure hair does not become exposed to extreme heat.

This is great news for hair health – if you hold a curler or straightener against your hair for too long, it will burn and eventually become brittle. Dyson taking the guesswork out of heat styling could save a lot of hair.

The Dyson Airwrap styler comes in three different variants with attachments designed with different hair types and desired looks in mind. These include:

Pre-styling dryer: Prepares hair for styling using a fast but diffused airflow. Engineered for all hair types, it’s designed to dry hair to the ideal moisture level (damp to touch) before using the curling barrels.

Soft smoothing brush: Engineered to add body and volume to limp, flat hair while creating a smooth, blow dry finish. Ball-tipped bristles allow for increased tension to help keep hair aligned to the brush.

40mm Airwrap barrel: To create loose curls or waves for thicker, coarser hair that has some shape.

30mm Airwrap barrel: To create voluminous curls or waves for most hair types. Achieve voluminous curls for those with limp, finer or straighter hair. Get tighter curls for those with thicker, coarser hair with some shape.

Firm smoothing brush: To create a straighter style with less frizz. Engineered to tame and smooth unruly, thicker, coarser hair, with firm straight bristles to help create tension and reduce tangling.

Round volumizing brush: To create volume and shape. Ideal for creating tension to shape finer, thinner and straighter hair.

We love the fact the Airwrap blow dries and styles, its's very cool and is sure to make styling time quicker and cut out the need for multiple styling gadgets.

The Dyson Airwrap Styler goes on sale today (10th October) and is priced from £399.99.

