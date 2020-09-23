 Bose Sleepbuds II could be your new best bud at bedtime | T3

Bose Sleepbuds II could be your new best bud at bedtime

Bose's newly announced second-gen Sleepbuds boast improved noise masking and more relaxing sounds, to help you drop off quicker and sleep better

Bose Sleepbuds II
(Image credit: Bose)
Ruth Hamilton

By

Bose has announced that Sleepbuds II, the second iteration of its bedtime wearable, is on its way. These super tiny, crazy lightweight true wireless earbuds are designed to be worn in bed, and like many of the best sleep headphones they'll pipe soothing sounds into your brain to cover up irritating background noises, and help you drop off quicker. Then in the morning, they'll wake you up with an in-ear alarm.

For the second-gen Sleepbuds, Bose has improved the noise masking tech, added some new soothing sounds, and changed the ear tips to make them comfier and more secure. They're now around as deep as a pencil eraser (6.35mm), and "clinically proven" to help you fall asleep faster, too (Bose did a special study to back it up).

Bose Sleepbuds II

The Sleepbuds II have an improved fit and are shallower, to eliminate irritating contact with the pillow

(Image credit: Bose)

 Sleepbuds never featured ANC tech (try our roundup of the best noise-cancelling headphones for that), but instead use "noise masking" tech – which has had a big update for this release – to cover up background noises, from traffic to snoring partners to excitable dogs. This is partly to keep size and weight down, but also because Bose says it's actually a more effective approach when it comes to sleep tech – and one you can't mimic by using regular earbuds with apps, playing your music louder, or using earplugs and bedside white noise machines.

Preorders for the Bose Sleepbuds II are open now. In the UK, a pair cost £229.95 and will ship from 13 October, while in the US the ticket price is US$249.95, with shipping from 6 October.

These aren't your regular headphones with an added extra – you can't stream music or take calls with the Sleepbuds. They're optimised for one thing and one thing only: better sleep. They're controlled via a free Sleep App, from which you can set alarms, adjust the volume and choose what you want to listen to. 

Bose Sleepbuds II

The new charging case  provides up to 30 extra hours of battery life

(Image credit: Bose)

The library of content has been expanded for the second-gen Sleepbuds, too. As well as the tracks designed to help you fall asleep and keep you that way (until it's time to wake up... nothing sinister here), there's now additional content to help you relax and switch off after a long and stressful day. Could be just the thing for these anxiety-inducing times.

The original Sleepbuds garnered some enthusiastic fans but were recalled as a result of patchy battery problems. The second gen version swaps in a NiMH (Nickel-metal Hydride) battery, which promises 10 hours of run time – and there's a new charging case to provides up to 30 extra hours of juice. With those issues resolved, this could be the time for the new, improved 'buds to really shine.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.