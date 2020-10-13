Amazon Prime deal: Save up to £150 on FlexiSpot adjustable standing desks today

Revolutionise your WFH setup without breaking the bank with this standing desk Amazon Prime Day deal

FlexiSpot standing desk frame
(Image credit: FlexiSpot)
Ruth Hamilton

By

FlexiSpot makes some of the best standing desks around. As the name suggests, it specialises in flexible devices that can be raised and lowered for use in a seated or standing position. With more of us working from home nowadays, this is an ideal space-saving solution, combining a standing and seated desk in one. 

We've been browsing the very best Prime Day deals, and have noticed that right now there's 25% off FlexiSpot standing desk frames right now. You'll need to add your own desk top, but these heavy-duty frames are fully adjustable in both width and height. It raises and lowers quietly and automatically, thanks to a programmable digital memory with three preset heights. 

FlexiSpot standing desk frames | 25% off at Amazon
Install a flexible desk solution in your home with these electric standing desk frames from FlexiSpot. They can be automatically raised and lowered to a comfortable working position, to keep your back healthy without taking up too much space.View Deal

You need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this deal. Not a member yet? Sign up for a free trial now (you can always cancel before your 30 days is up if it doesn't suit you).

