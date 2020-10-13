Amazon Prime deal: Save up to £150 on FlexiSpot adjustable standing desks today

FlexiSpot makes some of the best standing desks around. As the name suggests, it specialises in flexible devices that can be raised and lowered for use in a seated or standing position. With more of us working from home nowadays, this is an ideal space-saving solution, combining a standing and seated desk in one.
We've been browsing the very best Prime Day deals, and have noticed that right now there's 25% off FlexiSpot standing desk frames right now. You'll need to add your own desk top, but these heavy-duty frames are fully adjustable in both width and height. It raises and lowers quietly and automatically, thanks to a programmable digital memory with three preset heights.
FlexiSpot standing desk frames | 25% off at Amazon
You need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this deal. Not a member yet? Sign up for a free trial now (you can always cancel before your 30 days is up if it doesn't suit you).
