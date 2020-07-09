Amazon Fire TV brings Live TV front and centre with this new update

Amazon is finally giving Live TV the attention it deserves with the announcement that Live TV streaming apps like SLING TV and Hulu will now support Fire TV's Live TV discovery features.

That means that you can now peruse all of your favourite live TV channels across different apps in one convenient place, and in just a few weeks, Hulu + Live TV will be joining them.

Amazon has announced that a slew of popular Live TV streaming apps, including SLING TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV, will now be easier to find on Fire TV. First up is the Live TV tab which lets users checkout a collection of over 20 integrated live TV apps.

You can also browse the apps from the home screen via the On-now row, or if you prefer, you can hop over to Fire TV’s integrated channel guide that's organised much the same way as a TV guide, so you can browse what's on, or just dive right in and channel surf.

SLING TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live join the existing live TV streaming apps accessible on Fire TV including Philo, Pluto TV, Red Bull TV, and Twitch. They'll sit alongside Prime Video channels like HBO, Showtime, Starz, Cinemax, MLB.TV, PGA Tour Live, and NBA League Pass. And to make it even more convenient, you can use Alexa to navigate to live TV content, with commands like "Alexa, tune to CNN" or "Alexa, find the Today Show".

The live TV experience is becoming more intuitive as Amazon steps back from highlighting its own services and tailors it towards users and what they actually want out of their viewing experience, and this is one of many changes that the company is rolling out that seems to be taking it in the right direction.

Source: Amazon