Top HQs of the biggest names in tech

HTC Corporate HQ

23 Xinghua Road, Taoyuan 330, Taiwan, R.O.C

Building design

The entire HTC complex is encased in glass so the innards have a light and airy feel. The main building is tethered to the factory next door via a huge glass walkway.

Special features

Unlike nearly all mobile manufacturers, HTC keeps everything in-house. Having the manufacturing plant, creative thinking teams, marketing and labs all under one roof and in the same complex is what HTC claims helps it create market-leading blowers. The designers work with the engineers at every step due to their proximity, managing every stage of the process in a more lexible way. The result? Top handsets and happy employees working as a tight unit.

HTC says…

“Every employee is encouraged to contribute ideas and feedback on the company and our phones. The business is a family and everything we do is a real team effort. This means we can push the boundaries of design with creativity and experimentation.”

You’d kill to work here because…

Not only are the company’s mobiles getting huge recognition worldwide, but Taiwan is in the middle of an enormous technological surge that puts it ahead of almost every other country in the world.