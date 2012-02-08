Greatest Gadgets Ever: 100-1

Previous Next 100/100

1: Apple iPhone (2007)

The most perfectly realised device of T3’s lifetime, Apple’s masterpiece revolutionised mobile phones, turning them into tactile, ultra-usable devices that did everything, sucking other classes of gadget into a whirling black hole of convergence. The interface was crucial. The ability to instantly zoom in and out of screens made web and image browsing and GPS navigation on phones seamless and fun. The seemingly telepathic autocorrect made entering text without an actual keyboard simple. There was an entire bloody iPod – till then, Apple’s most jealously guarded product – just tossed in there. By the time of the 3G there was also high-speed connectivity and the App Store, offering near-unlimited versatility.The iPhone made your mobile not just something you made calls on – in fact, if truth be told, it’s never been that great at that – but a handheld computer, able to entertain you, to document your life and to share it with others.