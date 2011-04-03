Best free Android apps: April

The best free apps available from the Android Market for April 2011.

In the three years since Android appeared as the plucky underdog in a world dominated by the Apple iPhone, Google's open-source smartphone and tablet OS has racked up over 300,000 dedicated apps, becoming the de facto choice for those unsold on the degree of "magic" and "revolution" to be found in Apple's iDevices.

But which of these thousands of competing apps are worth your time (and your cash)? Keep your 'Droid up to date with all the latest and greatest apps to roll off the Android production line with T3's monthly list of the best free Android apps.


Amazon
Purchase content from the e-tailer straight from your phone.
Advanced Task Killer
Turns off the apps which are drinking up too much of your phone's battery juice.
Amazon MP3
Turn your phone into a music machine with Amazon's music store and download songs DRM-free.
Photoshop
The ultimate phone-photo pimping app.
BBC iPlayer
Your favourite catch-up TV service finally comes to Android.
Feel like splashing out? Check out our monthly pick of the best paid Android apps available right now.

