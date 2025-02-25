Sculpt your abs and strengthen your core with this six-minute Pilates workout
It’s a bodyweight burner that will leave your midsection on fire
A strong core and sculpted abdominal muscles don’t need to be cooked up in the gym, in fact, it doesn’t even require a single piece of gym equipment. This core routine from Lotty Campbell Bird, a certified Pilates instructor and Founder of The Collective Fitness Studio, will only take you six minutes and requires nothing more than just your bodyweight.
“This is a great sequence you can add on to the end of your workout either at the gym or at home,” says Lotty. It's also perfect for those days when you've been sitting for hours and need to give your body some much-needed TLC. Strengthening your core not only improves posture and balance but studies have also shown it can help reduce lower back pain. This makes the workout especially beneficial for desk dwellers who need to keep their muscles moving to avoid aches and pains.
A post shared by Lotty Campbell Bird - Yoga | Pilates | Barre (@collectivefitnessbylotty)
A photo posted by on
The exercises in this workout are designed to flow from one movement to the next so, instead of us writing down how many reps and sets to follow, your best bet is to let Lotty guide you by following along to the video. As you progress through the workout, the exercises will become more challenging, but try hold in there! Lotty shows how you can regress and progress the exercises if needed. Make sure you have a water bottle nearby for afterward, you’ll need it. Here’s what the workout looks like:
- Ab curl
- Pilates hundred
- Toe taps
- Deadbugs
- Double toe tap double arm reach
- Single leg extension
Alternatively, if you think this workout sounds a bit too advanced, then check out Lotty's three favourite core exercises for beginners—no equipment necessary! If you have time for a longer routine though, then try this 8-move full-body Pilates workout, which will leave your entire body feeling stronger.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Next-gen Xbox controller pops up again – this time in an unlikely source
The Xbox Sebile controller has been spotted in official Microsoft code
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Apple AirTag 2 was missing from iPhone 16e launch, but could still arrive soon
We could be just months away
By Sam Cross Published
-
No sit-ups — just this four-move standing ab workout to build a stronger core
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
A stretchologist shares five dynamic stretches to boost mobility and relieve tension in the lower back
Ideal if you’ve had a long day sitting at a desk or are warming up for a workout
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Three bodyweight exercises to strengthen your core and lower back, according to an expert
A stronger core can relieve pain, reduce injuries and help you move better
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
A sports scientist says this three-move chest workout delivers a “crazy pec pump”
And you can do it at home or the gym
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
No pull-ups needed — sculpt a wider back with this five-move dumbbell workout
No gym required
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
You only need two dumbbells, 30 minutes and this five-move workout to grow your arms
Your t-shirt sleeves will feel fuller by the time you’ve finished
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This 30-minute full-body dumbbell workout is all you need to grow muscle all over
Full-body gains with this simple, straightforward dumbbell workout
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Sculpt a strong upper body and solid core with this four-move Pilates workout
Just grab a light pair of dumbbells or two medium-sized water bottles
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published