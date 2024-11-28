Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr won the CrossFit Games in these shoes and they’re dirt cheap in the Black Friday sale

Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr made her comeback this year to the CrossFit Games, and what a comeback it was! Not only did she reclaim her title as ‘Fittest Woman on Earth’, but she then went on to win the Rogue Invitational three months later, and now she's training for his first-ever HYROX.
If you want to train just like the champion, you’re in luck, as you can now grab the exact shoes Tia wore at the CrossFit Games in the Black Friday sale. We saw two shoes that dominated Tia’s feet during the Games, GoRuck's Ballistic Trainer and their Rough Runner trainer, both of which are in the sale in the US and UK!
US deal
The Rough Runner trainer is what Tia mostly wears for running events, as it's lightweight and good for lots of miles. But, she also says they're great for WODs too. Available in both mens and womens. Save $49 now!
Tia wore the Ballistic Trainer for the majority of events at the Games, as it's a good all-rounder; you can run and lift in it. But it provides more support for lifts than the Rough Runner. Available in both men's and women's. Save $42 now!
UK deal
The Rough Runner is lightweight and good if you're looking to clock up lots of miles. Tia wore this during the Track and Field event. But, she says it's more than a running shoe and is also good for WODs. Save £40 now!
Say hello to the shoe that graced Tia's feet for the majority of the Games. The Ballistic Trainer offers more stability than the Rough Runner, so it's a good shoe for doing weightlifting in, as well as light running. Save £40 now!
The Ballistic Trainer is the shoe that graced Tia’s feet for the majority of the CrossFit Games, and it’s a great all-rounder. It offers more stability and support than the Rough Runner, so if your workouts involve some heavy weightlifting, you’re best opting for this shoe.
The Rough Runner is what you would have seen Tia wear when she stormed through the Track and Field event and, as you probably guessed from its name, it’s best for running. However, Tia says in a video that this shoe really surprised her and that she can still do lots of different training it in, such as WODs and Olympic lifts. If, however, you’re planning to go ham on the weights, the stability won’t be there.
