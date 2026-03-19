On doesn’t want you to throw your running shoes away anymore

The Swiss brand is replacing its subscription model with a new system that buys back your old gear

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On Cyclon Initiative press photo
(Image credit: On)

On has announced the next phase of its Cyclon initiative, introducing a new circular services program designed to extend product lifecycles and reduce waste.

The update marks a shift away from the brand’s original subscription-based model, launched in 2022, toward a broader system that applies across its product range.

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On Cyclon Initiative press photo

(Image credit: On)

Returned products in good condition will be prepared for resale, while items that are not suitable for resale will be donated through partner organisations or recycled where donation is not possible.

The aim is to keep products and materials in use for longer rather than discarding them after initial use.

Focus on materials and manufacturing

Alongside the new program, On highlighted ongoing efforts to increase the use of recycled and bio-based materials in its products.

Recent models, including the Cloud 6 and Cloudnova running shoes, incorporate bio-attributed foam and recycled materials in the upper.

The company also continues to develop its LightSpray manufacturing process, which creates shoe uppers in a single step.

This approach is intended to reduce material waste compared to traditional multi-piece construction methods.

“We will use information gathered from returned products and our regional recyclers to engineer better material choices and recyclability into future products,” said Begum Kurkcu, Senior Director of Sustainability at On.