New Balance’s new running shoes are miles ahead of the competition, and so will you be wearing them

New Balance took a bold step forward in the running shoe arms race, releasing the FuelCell SuperComp Trainer v3 and the Fresh Foam X More v5. For those who spend more time ogling shoe specs than actually running, these are the latest toys to drool over.

The FuelCell SuperComp Trainer v3 is the equivalent of strapping a rocket to your feet – ideal for half- and full-marathon training. It boasts an angular midsole design that screams, “I’m lighter and faster than you,” while the outsole grips the ground like a cat on a hot tin roof.

Featuring a 4mm drop, The v3 has undergone significant improvements, offering better stability and a more dynamic ride compared to its predecessor. The Energy Arc system, previously as flared as your aunt’s 70s jeans, is now streamlined for a smoother ride.

The pièce de résistance is the FuelCell midsole, which delivers a propulsive feel that practically catapults you forward with every step. Weighing in at a featherlight 209.4g for women and 261g for men, it's lighter than the guilt you feel for skipping leg day.

The other exciting launch, the Fresh Foam X More v5, is designed for runners who prioritise comfort and stability, perhaps because they’re trying to distract themselves from the existential dread of running.

The engineered mesh upper is breathable and supportive, perfect for those Parkruns where you’re really just there for the post-run coffee. Weighing 244g for women and 312g for men, this shoe is the cushioned hug your feet have been begging for.

The Fresh Foam X midsole offers a plush, stable underfoot experience, making the More v5 a versatile choice for casual jogs and breaking personal records. It also has a 4mm drop, just like the SuperComp Trainer v3.

The FuelCell SuperComp Trainer v3 sells for an eye-watering £230 in the UK but only $179.99 in the US. The shoes retail for AI$329.96 in Australia. The Fresh Foam X More v5 costs £150 in the UK, $154.99 in the US and AU$259.95 in Australia.