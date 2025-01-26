KIPRUN’s latest shoe ditches glue to run toward a more sustainable future

Running shoe tech is stepping up, and KIPRUN, Decathlon’s running brainchild, has just thrown down the gauntlet – or rather, the glue stick.

The brand’s latest shoe, the KipX (dropping in April), boasts not just performance perks but a complete manufacturing makeover that’s almost sci-fi.

The KipX isn’t the first shoe that tries to tackle the endless mountains of running shoe waste that end up in landfills. ASICS introduced the entirely recyclable Nimbus Mirai last year, while On is trying a different approach yet again with its Cyclon model.

As for the KIPRUN’s trainer, it made away with the 15-step, glue-filled processes of yore. Instead, the company uses a patented gas-foaming technique to fuse the shoe’s upper and sole in a single swoosh of genius.

Think of it like making a shoe soufflé, but instead of butter and eggs, you’ve got thermoplastics and nitrogen. The result? A simpler, cleaner process and shoes that last 50% longer. Yep, they’ve outsmarted the shelf life of your old sneakers.

It might have taken the brand three years to develop the KipX concept, but the results look impressive: a no-glue, no-fuss shoe that feels lighter, more cushioned, and ready to bounce back after every run.

Olympian Yoann Kowal is already calling it his go-to for recovery runs and warmups, proving it’s not just a gimmick but a runner’s best friend: “I’m impressed by its super-comfortable mesh and foam, which adds energy without too much rebound. … It provides significant muscular comfort after effort, with no lingering effects, making it a valuable tool for me as an athlete.”

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Kiprun KipX launches in April 2025. In the meantime, check out all the KIPRUN goods available at Decathlon now.