R.A.D One vs V2: is it worth the upgrade?

R.A.D recently launched the second iteration of their iconic workout shoe, the R.A.D One V2, and it had many people excited, myself included. But, is it worth the upgrade from the already brilliant V1?

Like many, I'm a massive fan of the R.A.D Ones, and I live in mine daily, in and outside the gym. It is, hands down, the best workout shoe to have graced my feet. However, as an Active Writer, my role includes regularly testing workout shoes so, of course I reviewed the V2s just before they dropped.

I’ve certainly put both pairs through their paces and, personally, there’s one version that comes out on top for me. But, is it worth buying a pair of the V2s if you already own a pair of the V1s? Let's find out!

Design

(Image credit: Future)

This is the area that has arguably divided people’s opinions the most on online forums, with many agreeing that R.A.D didn’t need to “reinvent the wheel” here. However, changes were made and whether they were for better or worse is ultimately subjective.

Now, let’s start with the most obvious change on the V2, that wavy midsole wrap, which was previously far more subtle. Without a doubt, this is what has left people unsure of the design, as it no longer feels as easy to style outside the gym. However, it offers more protection (especially during abrasive movements like rope climbs) and durability so, it helps the shoe have a longer life.

People did make plenty of comments about wanting a roomier toe-box and this is something I personally found in the V2 more so than the V1. The difference isn’t massive, but I do feel like it's there. The mesh and suede-like upper remain fairly similar, albeit, the V2 uses ‘power mesh’ for better breathability.

The V2’s appearance has no doubt grown on me the more I’ve trained in them, especially as their performance is top-tier (which you can read more about below). However, I no longer feel like I can easily chuck on my R.A.Ds with whatever I’m wearing, and that is something I loved about them. They were so versatile.

Winner: V1

Workout performance

(Image credit: Future)

I didn’t find the V1 and V2 to be massively dissimilar when it came to training. I predominantly do strength training, with front squats, deadlifts, bench press, as well as conditioning at the end of each session, which often involves running intervals with functional movements.

I think both iterations are brilliant for heavy lifts and even more so with the tweaks to the V2— such as the improved TPU heel clip, midsole wrap, and slightly roomier toe box— offering exceptional stability and support.

However, the area I think the V2 excels, in comparison to its predecessor, is that they're now far better to run in. I never thought the V1s were terrible for this by any means but, personally, there wasn’t enough rebound and, as a result, I didn’t find them comfortable for doing anything further than 600 metres at a time.

The V2s, however, offer more cushioning, thanks to their new reimagined SwellFoam Bio EVA midsole, and it makes a huge difference. As a result, I’ve been able to complete various interval runs— the furthest being 1,600 metres— bouncing along very comfortably. As this is what was majorly lacking for me in the V1 it’s a no-brainer which shoe comes out on top here.

Winner: V2

Comfort

(Image credit: Future)

When I first slipped my feet into the V1s, I remember a satisfying smile crossing my face, as they were super comfy. Despite having to test multiple shoes for my job, it’s why they ended up becoming my main training shoe. When I slipped the V2s on, I didn’t have the same experience. They had a slight break-in period but, once that was done, they felt great.

Apart from more SwellFoam in the V2’s midsole, they also have significantly more cushioning around the heel tab and the tongue so, when you put them on, your foot feels very cozy. Again, the differences aren’t massive here, but if we’re to pick an overall winner, honing in on the details is necessary.

I mentioned above about the toe box on the V2 being slightly roomier and this contributes to the foot feeling more comfortable in the V2, as opposed to a little more compressed in the V1. Without too much disgusting detail, my V1s would get quite smelly as my feet would usually get a little clammy after a tough workout, so I’d regularly air them out. Whereas the power mesh upgrade on the V2s has kept my feet feeling fresher for longer.

It’s incredibly close because, ultimately, the V1s feel great straight out of the box with no break-in period, whereas the V2 needs a little more wear before you feel their full effect.

Winner: V2 (just)

Verdict

There’s no doubt that R.A.D Founder, Ben Massey, made waves in the fitness space with the R.A.D One. Both shoes are fantastic but, if you already own the V1 is it necessary to fork out and upgrade to the V2s?

I personally don’t think there’s any rush to go out and purchase a pair of the V2s if you already own the V1 (unless there’s a colourway you love as we all know they sell out ridiculously fast). The V1 delivers on all fronts: performance, comfort and it has that versatile streetwear aesthetic. Although tweaks have been made to the V2 to enhance these areas the V1 still holds its own.

However, and this is a big however, if you didn’t enjoy running in the V1s then I’d say upgrading to the V2s is worth it. I do feel like the upgraded SwellFoam Bio EVA midsole makes a significant difference in this department. It may mean you may have to let go of the V1s iconic design but, I can guarantee once you’ve done a couple of sessions in the V2s you’ll forget all about that.