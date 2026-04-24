Victorinox’s next-gen Alox pocket knife just crashed to a bargain price on Amazon
Victorinox Synergy X Alox Pocket Knife is the cheapest ever
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Who doesn’t like a Victorinox deal, especially when it’s on one of the brand’s swanky pocket knives? The Synergy X Alox is 25% off on Amazon right now, and as someone who has only recently discovered the joys of aluminium-cased Victorinox knives, I’m tempted to pick up another one.
Shop all Victorinox deals at Amazon
There are other items on sale, mostly kitchen knives – something Victorinox is also famous for – but I’m very much a pocket knife guy, so that’s where my focus is. If the Synergy X Alox feels a bit too big, you might want to consider the dinky Wenger Swiss Army Pocket Knife, now down to just £28.44.
Victorinox’s Synergy X Alox blends a sleek aluminium build with everyday-ready tools, including a lockable blade and scissors. It’s a premium multitool that usually commands a higher price, making this Amazon deal a smart pick for EDC fans.
The Victorinox Synergy X Alox Pocket Knife blends classic Swiss Army functionality with a more contemporary, EDC-friendly design.
Part of the Alox Refined collection, it features skeletonised aluminium scales that keep weight down while enhancing durability and grip, giving it a tougher, more premium feel than traditional plastic-handled models.
At its core is a lockable main blade paired with precision-engineered scissors, a key addition that elevates its everyday usability. The toolset typically includes essentials like screwdrivers, a box opener and can opener, all neatly integrated into a compact frame.
Build quality is where the Synergy X really stands out. The anodised Alox finish resists wear and adds texture for secure handling, while the riveted construction and deep-carry clip reinforce its practicality for daily carry.
Overall, it’s a modern multitool that prioritises clean design, robust materials and just the right level of functionality.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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