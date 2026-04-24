Victorinox’s next-gen Alox pocket knife just crashed to a bargain price on Amazon

Who doesn’t like a Victorinox deal, especially when it’s on one of the brand’s swanky pocket knives? The Synergy X Alox is 25% off on Amazon right now, and as someone who has only recently discovered the joys of aluminium-cased Victorinox knives, I’m tempted to pick up another one.

Shop all Victorinox deals at Amazon

There are other items on sale, mostly kitchen knives – something Victorinox is also famous for – but I’m very much a pocket knife guy, so that’s where my focus is. If the Synergy X Alox feels a bit too big, you might want to consider the dinky Wenger Swiss Army Pocket Knife, now down to just £28.44.

The Victorinox Synergy X Alox Pocket Knife blends classic Swiss Army functionality with a more contemporary, EDC-friendly design.

Part of the Alox Refined collection, it features skeletonised aluminium scales that keep weight down while enhancing durability and grip, giving it a tougher, more premium feel than traditional plastic-handled models.

At its core is a lockable main blade paired with precision-engineered scissors, a key addition that elevates its everyday usability. The toolset typically includes essentials like screwdrivers, a box opener and can opener, all neatly integrated into a compact frame.

Build quality is where the Synergy X really stands out. The anodised Alox finish resists wear and adds texture for secure handling, while the riveted construction and deep-carry clip reinforce its practicality for daily carry.

Overall, it’s a modern multitool that prioritises clean design, robust materials and just the right level of functionality.