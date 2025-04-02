The AeroPress Go Plus is the gadget I need for my next outdoor adventure
Whether you’re off camping or heading on a hike, the new AeroPress Go Plus lets you enjoy great coffee on the go
The AeroPress is a game-changing camping gadget that allows you to make a great cup of coffee out in the wilderness, and the brand has just unveiled it’s newest arrival – the AeroPress Go Plus – and I need it for my next outdoor adventure.
We all know that a camping or hiking trip usually means saying goodbye to life’s little luxuries, but the AeroPress Go Plus allows you to still be able to get your caffeine fix, even whilst out in the sticks.
The AeroPress Go Plus is an all-in-one complete coffee system that consists of the brand’s iconic coffee press and a double-wall insulated tumbler that you can brew your coffee directly into – in as little as 60 seconds – then enjoy on the go.
What’s even better is that once you’ve finished your coffee, the AreoPress Go Plus stores neatly inside the tumbler for easy storage, making it the perfect compact companion for camping trips, hikes, and even commuting. It also comes equipped with a custom travel scoop, a stirrer, and at the bottom of the tumbler is a built-in filter holder.
The AreoPress Go Plus is also pretty durable, as it's made from shatterproof Tritan, while the tumbler is constructed from 18/8 stainless steel, so both are tough enough to withstand any wild outings.
Sadly, it's only available in two colours, either black or cream, and the latter has already sold out. But, at least with the black it'll be far easier to keep clean and, who knows, maybe the brand will release more exciting colours later on.
The AreoPress Go Plus is available to buy now at AreoPress for the recommended retail price of £84.99, or you can currently grab it for slightly cheaper at Amazon.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Bell & Ross just made my dream watch – and it's even better than I expected
If a Patek Philippe Nautilus and a Rolex Explorer had a baby...
By Sam Cross Published
-
Govee Mini Panel Lights review: fantastically fun and versatile wall lights
These innovative light panels give you a huge range of possibilities
By David Nield Published
-
YETI has discounted a ton of its best-selling coolers and tumblers in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
Just in time for the warmer months
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
GoPro's latest flagship action cam just got a major price cut in Amazon's spring sale deal
You can pick up the Hero 13 Black with almost 20% off
By Lee Bell Published
-
How to pack your rucksack for a hiking or camping trip
Pack properly, save space and get easier access to the items you need the most
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Change my mind: the smaller, the better with portable power stations
Put your portable power station to work when you’re not using it
By Derek Adams Published
-
This rugged adventure Garmin is mega cheap in Walmart’s Black Friday sale
The Instinct 2 is a top watch for outdoor and sport enthusiasts
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
YETI’s best-selling products are ridiculously cheap in Amazon’s Black Friday sale
Fancy yourself a tumbler, rambler or cooler? Amazon's reduced them all
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
AKASO Seemor 200 night vision goggles review: unparalleled clarity for nighttime adventures
AKASO’s new NVD unlocks the night with cutting-edge colour vision technology
By Derek Adams Published
-
8 must-have hiking gadgets for tackling cold and wet trails
Whether it be wet and rainy, or super chilly, these 8 gadgets can make your outdoor adventure even more enjoyable
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published