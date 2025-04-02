The AeroPress Go Plus is the gadget I need for my next outdoor adventure

The AeroPress is a game-changing camping gadget that allows you to make a great cup of coffee out in the wilderness, and the brand has just unveiled it’s newest arrival – the AeroPress Go Plus – and I need it for my next outdoor adventure.

We all know that a camping or hiking trip usually means saying goodbye to life’s little luxuries, but the AeroPress Go Plus allows you to still be able to get your caffeine fix, even whilst out in the sticks.

The AeroPress Go Plus is an all-in-one complete coffee system that consists of the brand’s iconic coffee press and a double-wall insulated tumbler that you can brew your coffee directly into – in as little as 60 seconds – then enjoy on the go.

What’s even better is that once you’ve finished your coffee, the AreoPress Go Plus stores neatly inside the tumbler for easy storage, making it the perfect compact companion for camping trips, hikes, and even commuting. It also comes equipped with a custom travel scoop, a stirrer, and at the bottom of the tumbler is a built-in filter holder.

The AreoPress Go Plus is also pretty durable, as it's made from shatterproof Tritan, while the tumbler is constructed from 18/8 stainless steel, so both are tough enough to withstand any wild outings.

Sadly, it's only available in two colours, either black or cream, and the latter has already sold out. But, at least with the black it'll be far easier to keep clean and, who knows, maybe the brand will release more exciting colours later on.

The AreoPress Go Plus is available to buy now at AreoPress for the recommended retail price of £84.99, or you can currently grab it for slightly cheaper at Amazon .