Of course Ryan Gosling is using a Leatherman in Project Hail Mary – it just makes sense

If there’s one thing sci-fi has taught us, it’s that survival isn’t about brute force, but about having the right tools.

In Project Hail Mary, Ryan Gosling’s character (who shares the same initials as the actor) spends most of his time problem-solving his way through the unknown.

I watched the movie just yesterday, and it’s every bit as brilliant as the reviews suggest, showcasing Gosling’s comedy chops while taking us on a wild ride through space.

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In one pivotal scene, he uses what appears to be a Leatherman multitool to cut a piece of rope; later, the same tool reappears in one of his many DIY fixes aboard the Hail Mary.

I’ll admit I was pleasantly surprised to spot a Leatherman on screen, being a big fan of the brand. Not because it felt out of place – quite the opposite.

A multitool that just makes sense

If you know anything about multitools, you will agree with Ryland Grace's choice, as Leatherman has been the go-to option for most adventure types for decades.

Just like The Martian – a movie based on a book by Andy Weir, the author of Project Hail Mary – turned duct tape and engineering ingenuity into survival essentials, Project Hail Mary leans on believable tools to ground its story.

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And honestly, if you were stranded in space, a Leatherman might be one of the first things you’d want in your pocket.

I did some research, and Leatherman isn't advertising any of its products with the "as seen in Project Hail Mary," which means the producers chose the tool for the same reason you and I would.

Leatherman Surge: (unofficially) Ryland Grace-approved (Image credit: Leatherman)

Leatherman tools are famous for their rugged, all-in-one design, combining pliers, blades and essential tools into a compact format built for real-world problem-solving.

As for the actual model used in the film, eagle-eyed moviegoers suggest it’s the Surge, one of Leatherman’s largest and most heavy-duty multitools.

It's designed for serious tasks, with oversized pliers, replaceable wire cutters, and full-size and externally accessible blades.

All of which could come in handy on a space mission where improvisation is key.

I won't spoil the movie, but as you could imagine, Ryland has to use his wits to overcome difficult situations while in space, and having a trusty Leatherman at hand is exactly what I would need in a similar situation.

Not the only gadget on board

The Surge isn't the only product people spotted in the movie, though others might have had different reasons for appearing.

Ryland sports a TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 smartwatch throughout the movie, potentially due to the actor's long-term affiliation with TAG Heuer.

The watch has only two days of battery life and requires a smartphone connection, which would make it pretty useless in space.

In all honesty, Ryland would have been better off with a mechanical TAG, of which the brand has many.

As for the multitool, the Surge is one of Leatherman's top-selling models, though not the most affordable.

(Image credit: Leatherman)

If you're interested in the brand but don't want to commit to a full-size multitool such as the Surge, the compact Micra might be a good option.

This keychain-compatible tool includes spring-action scissors, nail file, tweezers, screwdrivers and a small blade – more than enough for everyday carry.

Better still, and unlike the Surge, which only comes in black or stainless steel, the Micra is available in a ton of colours, including the new Spring versions.

If you still fancy a Surge (I wouldn't blame you), it's available now at Leatherman US, Leatherman UK, Leatherman EU and Leatherman AU for the recommended price of $160 / £160 / €179 / AU$360.

Project Hail Mary is showing in cinemas now.

[via Reddit]