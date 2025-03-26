Don’t miss out: the Stanley Cup has had a mega price drop on Amazon
It's time to join the Stanley Cup club (if you haven't already)
The infamous ‘Stanley Cup’ is still very much the water bottle of the moment (who knew a water bottle could conjure up so much excitement). Once just used by camping and outdoor enthusiasts, the Stanley cup has garnered a cult following, and it shows no signs of slowing down.
If you’re still not part of the Stanley Cup club, then now's your chance to join, as selected colours are on offer in the Amazon Spring Sale, with up to 35% off! Whether you're heading to the gym, a tailgate, or just running errands, this deal is too good to pass up.
However, it’s not just the Quencher Cup that’s on offer, but their Legendary Thermal Flask is in the sale too, the perfect companion for keeping you hydrated on your outdoor adventures. Check out our favourite Stanley sale picks from Amazon’s Big Deal Days.
Stanley cup US deals
Take me to the Stanley Amazon sale
FYI, the Stanley Cup is on sale in 10 different shades, so make sure you check out the sale yourself, but below are two of our favourites.
This 'Glacier' colourway is perfect for the spring/summer. It can hold up to 40oz of liquid and will keep your drinks cold for up to 11 hours and ice ice cold for two days! Compatible with (most) car cup holders, for hydration on the go.
Looking for a brighter, bolder colourway? This Stanley Cup in the shade 'Nectarine' ticks the box. Plus, it'll be easy to spot around the gym if you happen to misplace it.
Stanley cup UK deals
Take me to the Stanley Amazon sale
The Stanley Cup is on sale in three different shades, while the Legendary Flask is available in four. Make sure you take a look at the sale so you can choose your favourite.
You can now save 20% off the iconic Stanley Cup in this neutral colourway. It'll pair perfectly with your gym attire or camping gear, and keep your drinks icy cold for two days, and chilled for 11 hours.
The Legendary Thermal Flask is the perfect companion for road trips, camping expeditions, and hikes, keeping your beverages piping hot or cold for up to 15 hours. Available in a various shades.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
