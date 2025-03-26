Don’t miss out: the Stanley Cup has had a mega price drop on Amazon

The infamous ‘Stanley Cup’ is still very much the water bottle of the moment (who knew a water bottle could conjure up so much excitement). Once just used by camping and outdoor enthusiasts, the Stanley cup has garnered a cult following, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

If you’re still not part of the Stanley Cup club, then now's your chance to join, as selected colours are on offer in the Amazon Spring Sale, with up to 35% off! Whether you're heading to the gym, a tailgate, or just running errands, this deal is too good to pass up.

However, it’s not just the Quencher Cup that’s on offer, but their Legendary Thermal Flask is in the sale too, the perfect companion for keeping you hydrated on your outdoor adventures. Check out our favourite Stanley sale picks from Amazon’s Big Deal Days.

Stanley cup US deals

Take me to the Stanley Amazon sale

FYI, the Stanley Cup is on sale in 10 different shades, so make sure you check out the sale yourself, but below are two of our favourites.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler 40oz: was $45 now $33.75 at Amazon This 'Glacier' colourway is perfect for the spring/summer. It can hold up to 40oz of liquid and will keep your drinks cold for up to 11 hours and ice ice cold for two days! Compatible with (most) car cup holders, for hydration on the go.

Stanley cup UK deals

Take me to the Stanley Amazon sale

The Stanley Cup is on sale in three different shades, while the Legendary Flask is available in four. Make sure you take a look at the sale so you can choose your favourite.