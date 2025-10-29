John Lewis slashes this popular trainer for everyday wear and workouts to less than £20

We’re big advocates of wearing a workout shoe that’s actually specific to the type of training you’re doing – it means better support, performance, and protection. That being said, you’ll always catch someone sporting an everyday sneaker in the gym – and there are some that pass the mark. One of these is the Vans Ward Sneaker, and John Lewis has slashed its price to just £18.

Save 70% Vans Ward Sneaker: was £60 now £18 at John Lewis Whether you're looking to elevate your heavy lifts in the gym or your everyday outfit, the Vans Ward Sneaker can do both. Its flat, non-compressive sole is ideal for force transfer, while its minimalistic monocrhome design pairs effortlessly with anything in your wardrobe.

This Ward is particularly popular shoe for weightlifting. Why? It mainly comes down to its flat sole, which enables better balance and a supportive, stable base for heavy lifts, like squats and deadlifts, helping you drive through the floor with more power. It’s a good alternative if you don’t want to splash the cash on a specific weightlifting shoe, and at this price, it’s an absolute steal.

Sizes are incredibly limited and flying fast (as you can imagine at this price). However, if you don’t manage to snag a pair, don’t worry – the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star trainer and Adidas Sambas, are also on offer. Similar to the Vans, these are common amongst the weightlifting community, thanks to non-compressive soles.

Save 40% Converse Chuck Taylor All Star: was £70 now £41.99 at Converse UK Another great trainer for the sweat box and streets. The Chuck Taylor All Star trainer offers a stable base, a grippy sole and the high-top design provides a little extra ankle support for those who may need it.