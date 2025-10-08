Forget AirPods Pro 3 – 5-star Beats workout headphones with heart-rate tracking drop to lowest price for Prime Day
Powerbeats Pro 2 are AirPods Pro 3 in a sporty disguise – and now they are a lot cheaper, too
Apple’s latest AirPods Pro model may be stealing the headlines, but the Beats 5-star workout headphones are cut from the very same cloth, and right now they’re 24% off at Amazon.
Apple users looking for a gym-ready alternative to AirPods Pro 3 should look no further than the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2. These workout-focused earbuds share much of the same DNA as Apple’s flagship AirPods, yet bring a sportier design to the table.
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 pack the same H2 chip, heart-rate tracking, and premium Apple audio as the AirPods Pro 3, but with a sportier design and longer battery life, now slashed to their lowest-ever Prime Day price.
Just like the AirPods Pro 3, the Beats come with Apple's powerful H2 chip, delivering crisp, balanced Apple sound, Adaptive Audio, and seamless pairing across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
Better still, they also work with Android devices, unlike the AirPods, making them more versatile for those who have phones and laptops from different brands.
The Powerbeats Pro 2 also include heart-rate tracking, one of the standout fitness features introduced on the new AirPods Pro 3, making them just as useful for runners and gym-goers looking to keep an eye on training zones.
Where the Beats stand apart is in their design. The secure ear-hook fit means they stay locked in place during the sweatiest sessions, something the AirPods can’t always guarantee.
This, combined with heart rate tracking, almost elevates the Powerbeats Pro 3 to a fitness tracker level of precision.
They also offer longer stamina: up to 9 hours of playback per charge, extending to 36 hours with the charging case, a clear advantage over the AirPods Pro 3’s 6 hours.
For anyone tempted by Apple’s latest earbuds but wanting a more fitness-first alternative, this Prime Day deal makes the Powerbeats Pro 2 a compelling, wallet-friendly option.
