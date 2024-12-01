WHOOP has slashed its membership prices, but for a limited time only

If you’re looking for one of the best fitness trackers that actually helps track your fitness levels accurately, then you’re probably familiar with WHOOP. But are you familiar with the fact that they currently have a massive sale on their memberships right now? Well, now you are.
Right now you can bag yourself £30 off an annual WHOOP membership or their 24-month membership, meaning you pay as little as £17/$17 or £15/$15 per month. Excuse the pun, but we think that deserves a ‘whoop, whoop!’
That’s the way WHOOP works by the way, you get the actual tracker free and pay for a membership that gives you access to that all-important training data. It’s one of the most popular fitness trackers on the market right now loved by athletes, from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo to Tiger Woods, thanks to its accurate sleep, strain, and heart rate tracking.
We gave the WHOOP 4.0 a solid four-star rating and awarded it ‘best fitness tracker’ at the 2022 T3 awards. While it doesn’t track other daily metrics– like steps– it’s a great little tracker for those who train hard and are interested in how well their bodies recover from day-to-day strain. Make sure to check out the sale before it ends, as on the WHOOP website it says it's only on for a limited time.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
