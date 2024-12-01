WHOOP has slashed its membership prices, but for a limited time only

If you’re looking for one of the best fitness trackers that actually helps track your fitness levels accurately, then you’re probably familiar with WHOOP. But are you familiar with the fact that they currently have a massive sale on their memberships right now? Well, now you are.

Right now you can bag yourself £30 off an annual WHOOP membership or their 24-month membership, meaning you pay as little as £17/$17 or £15/$15 per month. Excuse the pun, but we think that deserves a ‘whoop, whoop!’

That’s the way WHOOP works by the way, you get the actual tracker free and pay for a membership that gives you access to that all-important training data. It’s one of the most popular fitness trackers on the market right now loved by athletes, from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo to Tiger Woods, thanks to its accurate sleep, strain, and heart rate tracking.