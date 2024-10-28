The best Black Friday Fitbit deals: healthy savings on top fitness trackers

When it comes to the best fitness trackers Fitbit is the O.G and soon the Black Friday deals will be rolling in so you can snap up a great saving and treat yourself to one of these top trackers. Make sure you bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it with the best deals as and when they come in, so you don't have to spend hours scrolling through series of sites.
Although we often see regular deals on Fitbit’s throughout the year, the best savings definitely crop up around Black Friday, so if you’ve been waiting for to get your hands on a cheap Fitbit this is the time! Last year we saw some fantastic deals on the Charge 6, Sense 2 and even budget fitness trackers— like the Inspire 3— had their prices slashed even further.
Black Friday 2024 is 29th November, but we can expect plenty of retailers to dish out deals earlier, so keep your eyes peeled. That being said, some already have! Below are some of the deals we’ve already spotted.
Fitbit Black Friday sale quick links (UK)
Fitbit Black Friday deals (UK)
Fitbit Sense 2: was £269.99, now £178.99 at Amazon
Save £100 on the Sense 2, an excellent health smartwatch, that looks good too. It's user-friendly and has a tons of workouts and tracking features, from stress to sleep, ECG, Alexa support and smart notifications, and more!
Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99, now £114 at Amazon
The Fitbit Charge 6 is a unique fitness tracker in the sense that it has many features only the best smartwatches do, including ECG and stress tracking, yet it has a slim form factor, making it an ideal wearable for passive health and fitness tracking.
Fitbit Versa 4: was £179, now £149 at Argos
With 40+ exercise modes, a multi-path heart rate sensor, built-in GPS, and a slew of health features, from sleep to stress tracking, the Fitbit Versa 4 is an ideal fitness tracker for fitness enthusiasts.
Fitbit Charge 5: was £129.99, now £99 at GAME
The Fitbit Charge 5 has many of the same features as the Charge 6 with the main differences being the updated heart rate sensor, battery life and a few less workout modes. If you can make peace with this, then this price is a steal!
Fitbit Black Friday sale quick links (US)
Fitbit Black Friday deals (US)
Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.95, now $138.60 at Walmart
The Fitbit Charge 6 is a capable hybrid fitness tracker. It has many features only the best smartwatches do, including ECG and stress tracking, as well as Google Pay, smart notifications and music storage. It's an ideal wearable for passive health and fitness tracking.
Fitbit Sense: was $249.95, now $177 at Amazon
The Sense is a well-rounded health smartwatch that can track stress, monitor heart rate 24/7 and measure ECG. It has 20 sport modes, automatic workout recognition, smart notifications, including a built-in mic so you can take calls on the go. Save 29% now!
Fitbit Inspire 3: was £108.86, now $94.99 at Amazon
The Inspire 3 is an excellent fitness tracker for those on a budget. This dainty tracker will last up to 10 days on a single charge and can track your sleep, activities, stress and more. Also available in fiery orange.
Fitbit Sense 2: was $299.99, now $219.99 at Target (refurbished)
The Fitbit Sense 2 currently holds top spot in our Best Fitbit guide due to its good looks and ease of use. It has a plethora of workouts and tracking features, from stress to sleep, ECG, Alexa support, smart notifications, and more!
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
-
-
Google Pixel Watch set for massive hardware upgrade – but there's a catch
A future model could have an in-house chipset
By Sam Cross Published
-
Update your iPhone today to try Apple Intelligence
Apple's iOS 18.1, iPad 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1 are now available for everyone and allow you to try some impressive new features
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
This five-star Garmin watch is now even cheaper than it was in the Prime Day sale
You can still grab yourself a great deal if you missed Amazon's Big Deal Days
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Best Prime Day Fitbit deals: get fit at affordable prices
Bag yourself one of the best fitness trackers, with these fantastic Prime Day Fitbit deals
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Xiaomi Smart Band 9 review: feature-packed fitness tracking for less
You won't find a better fitness tracker for this price
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
There’s a massive Polar sale with up to 30% off – 3 deals I’d buy right now
Keep track of your training performance with these brilliant Polar offers
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Top Fitbit tracker reduced to its Prime Day price and it’s a healthy saving indeed!
The Fitbit Charge 6 is less than £110 again, grab it while you can
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Huawei Band 3 Pro fitness tracker is like a Fitbit with more features at a lower cost
You'll get your money's worth and some more
By Matt Kollat Last updated
-
The Life Fitness G7 is our favourite multi-gym for an all-round body workout at home
The big, the bold and the multi-functional, all in one
By Matt Kollat Published
-
The Fitbit Versa Lite is the perfect combination of affordable fitness tracker and smartwatch
A de-lite of a smartwatch with plenty of functionality
By Matt Kollat Last updated