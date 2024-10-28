The best Black Friday Fitbit deals: healthy savings on top fitness trackers

From the Sense 2 to the Versa 4, you don't want to miss these Fitbit Black Friday deals

Fitbit Charge 6
(Image credit: Fitbit/Google)
When it comes to the best fitness trackers Fitbit is the O.G and soon the Black Friday deals will be rolling in so you can snap up a great saving and treat yourself to one of these top trackers. Make sure you bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it with the best deals as and when they come in, so you don't have to spend hours scrolling through series of sites.

Although we often see regular deals on Fitbit’s throughout the year, the best savings definitely crop up around Black Friday, so if you’ve been waiting for to get your hands on a cheap Fitbit this is the time! Last year we saw some fantastic deals on the Charge 6, Sense 2 and even budget fitness trackers— like the Inspire 3— had their prices slashed even further.

Black Friday 2024 is 29th November, but we can expect plenty of retailers to dish out deals earlier, so keep your eyes peeled. That being said, some already have! Below are some of the deals we’ve already spotted.

Fitbit Black Friday sale quick links (UK)

Fitbit Black Friday deals (UK)

Fitbit Sense 2: was £269.99, now £178.99 at Amazon

Fitbit Sense 2: was £269.99, now £178.99 at Amazon

Save £100 on the Sense 2, an excellent health smartwatch, that looks good too. It's user-friendly and has a tons of workouts and tracking features, from stress to sleep, ECG, Alexa support and smart notifications, and more!

View Deal
Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99, now £114 at Amazon

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99, now £114 at Amazon
The Fitbit Charge 6 is a unique fitness tracker in the sense that it has many features only the best smartwatches do, including ECG and stress tracking, yet it has a slim form factor, making it an ideal wearable for passive health and fitness tracking.

View Deal
Fitbit Versa 4: was £179, now £149 at Argos

Fitbit Versa 4: was £179, now £149 at Argos

With 40+ exercise modes, a multi-path heart rate sensor, built-in GPS, and a slew of health features, from sleep to stress tracking, the Fitbit Versa 4 is an ideal fitness tracker for fitness enthusiasts.

View Deal
Fitbit Charge 5: was £129.99, now £99 at GAME

Fitbit Charge 5: was £129.99, now £99 at GAME
The Fitbit Charge 5 has many of the same features as the Charge 6 with the main differences being the updated heart rate sensor, battery life and a few less workout modes. If you can make peace with this, then this price is a steal!

View Deal

Fitbit Black Friday sale quick links (US)

Fitbit Black Friday deals (US)

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.95, now $138.60 at Walmart

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.95, now $138.60 at Walmart
The Fitbit Charge 6 is a capable hybrid fitness tracker. It has many features only the best smartwatches do, including ECG and stress tracking, as well as Google Pay, smart notifications and music storage. It's an ideal wearable for passive health and fitness tracking.

View Deal
Fitbit Sense: was $249.95, now $177 at Amazon

Fitbit Sense: was $249.95, now $177 at Amazon

The Sense is a well-rounded health smartwatch that can track stress, monitor heart rate 24/7 and measure ECG. It has 20 sport modes, automatic workout recognition, smart notifications, including a built-in mic so you can take calls on the go. Save 29% now!

View Deal
Fitbit Inspire 3: was £108.86, now $94.99 at Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £108.86, now $94.99 at Amazon
The Inspire 3 is an excellent fitness tracker for those on a budget. This dainty tracker will last up to 10 days on a single charge and can track your sleep, activities, stress and more. Also available in fiery orange.

View Deal
Fitbit Sense 2: was $299.99, now $219.99 at Target (refurbished)

Fitbit Sense 2: was $299.99, now $219.99 at Target (refurbished)

The Fitbit Sense 2 currently holds top spot in our Best Fitbit guide due to its good looks and ease of use. It has a plethora of workouts and tracking features, from stress to sleep, ECG, Alexa support, smart notifications, and more!

View Deal
