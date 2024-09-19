Foldable cycling helmets are here – and they fit in your bag

You might have heard of inflatable cycling helmets, but UK-based startup Newlane has just unveiled something quite different: a foldable bike helmet that could change the way we think about safety gear.
The new cycling accessory's innovative Flip-Clip system allows the NL-01 to be reduced to half its size in seconds. That's right – the helmet quite literally folds in half!
Based on six years of development (and blood, sweat and tears), the Newlane helmet promises the same level of protection as traditional cycling helmets but in a compact, stylish design that can be packed away in any bag.
Designed to fit seamlessly into the on-the-go lifestyles of urban riders, the Newlane NL-01 features a Fidlock magnetic buckle and rear reflector and is said to be ultra comfortable and packable.
Weighing only 470 grams, the lightweight and durable NL-01 is available in a variety of cool colour combinations, ticking all the boxes for those who prioritise both convenience and style.
Already garnering attention, Brompton Bike Hire has pre-ordered the helmets for their premium subscribers, and you’ll soon find them at Smartech in Selfridges London.
With pre-orders now live ahead of its October launch, Newlane might just have solved the age-old problem of carrying your helmet around all day. Find out more about the NL-01 at Newlane – there's a pre-order discount waiting for those who sign up now!
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
-
-
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 review: great sounding earbuds for a good price
If you need a good pair of earbuds without a massive price tag, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 could be for you
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Apple TV+ crime series trailer looks great – but it's a shame how it sounds
Where's Wanda looks fun, but that dub is surely an error on Apple's part?
By Max Freeman-Mills Published