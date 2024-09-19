Foldable cycling helmets are here – and they fit in your bag

You might have heard of inflatable cycling helmets, but UK-based startup Newlane has just unveiled something quite different: a foldable bike helmet that could change the way we think about safety gear.

The new cycling accessory's innovative Flip-Clip system allows the NL-01 to be reduced to half its size in seconds. That's right – the helmet quite literally folds in half!

Based on six years of development (and blood, sweat and tears), the Newlane helmet promises the same level of protection as traditional cycling helmets but in a compact, stylish design that can be packed away in any bag.

Designed to fit seamlessly into the on-the-go lifestyles of urban riders, the Newlane NL-01 features a Fidlock magnetic buckle and rear reflector and is said to be ultra comfortable and packable.

Weighing only 470 grams, the lightweight and durable NL-01 is available in a variety of cool colour combinations, ticking all the boxes for those who prioritise both convenience and style.

Already garnering attention, Brompton Bike Hire has pre-ordered the helmets for their premium subscribers, and you’ll soon find them at Smartech in Selfridges London.

With pre-orders now live ahead of its October launch, Newlane might just have solved the age-old problem of carrying your helmet around all day. Find out more about the NL-01 at Newlane – there's a pre-order discount waiting for those who sign up now!