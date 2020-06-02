Where to buy Lysol spray: the best places to look

If you're wondering where to buy Lysol spray, read on. With Lysol disinfectant spray and other cleaning products being used to santize homes across the country, in response to the COVID-19 crisis, the shelves are looking a little bare right now. However, there are some stocks available if you know where to look. We've done the legwork for you and hunted out the best places to look – read on for a guide.

The CDC recommends disinfecting regularly touched surfaces around the home as a way of fighting the spread of coronavirus. Other precautions include wearing a face mask when you're out in public (and in situations where it's difficult to socially distance effectively) and washing your hands regularly or using hand sanitizer.

Why is Lysol spray in particular so in demand? Well, Lysol Disinfectant Sprays are included in the EPA's official list of disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2 – the cause of COVID-19. This aerosol spray is also a quick and easy way to disinfect surfaces, to make sure your home is as sanitary and germ-free as possible. It's suitable for use on a wide range of surfaces and fabrics.

While stock levels are fluctuating constantly, these are the sites to head to first on your hunt for where to buy Lysol spray and other Lysol cleaners. Read on for a rundown of the retailers that have stock available right now. Some are available to ordering for delivery, while others require you to pick up in store.

To browse what's available in the big stores, use the quick links below. Alternatively, scroll down for a guide to where to buy Lysol spray and other Lysol cleaning products right now. If you do find stocks, please don't bulk buy – leave some for other shoppers.

Lysol disinfectant spray | $7.29 at Instacart

Although stock levels depend on where you live, your best bet for where to buy Lysol spray right now is via Instacart. There were stocks available when we checked. Click though to see if it's available to order in your area. View Deal

Lysol multipurpose scrubber sponges | $19.99 for 9 at Amazon.com

These Lysol-brand scrubbing sponges contain an antimicrobial agent, built into the fibres, to help get your household surfaces clean and sanitary. They're super-absorbent, durable and long-lasting. Pick some up at Amazon now (also available in smaller quantities, but this was the best value we found. View Deal

Lysol Spray All-Purpose cleaner (12 x 32oz bottles) | $62.31 at MSC

This all-purpose Lysol spray cleaner with bleach is available at MSC. It's a bulk-buy purchase of 12 bottles, which should certainly last you a while. Alternatively, browse all Lysol products at MSC.View Deal