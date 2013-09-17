Twitter and Facebook blocked again in Iran

Twitter and Facebook have been re-blocked in Iran after becoming widely available to users in Iran this week for the first time in four years

Yesterday, the Washington Post reported that it was possible to access both Twitter and Facebook without having to use anti-filtering software. The paper reported that people in Theran reported that they could access the both social networks without interruption.

One status update on Facebook shortly after the site became accessible read: "God has freed Facebook!"

However, today, the New York Times reports that Iranian officials have announced the unfiltered access to the sites was caused by a technical glitch. The government firewall has now resumed restricting access to both sites.

Both Twitter and Facebook were blocked back in 2009 when there was a public outcry against the re-election of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to make protest organisation far more difficult.

The reinstatement of easy access to both Twitter and Facebook on Monday was thought to be a sign that Iran's administration would prove to be more moderate under cleric Hassan Rouhani, who recently took office. However, observers noted that there was been no official statement from the government about the move, and, at the time, it was unknown if it was permanent.