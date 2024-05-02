There's a budget 4K Google TV box that can do more than any Chromecast

And it's only $50 too

Onn "Pro" Google TV box
(Image credit: Superdell (YouTube))
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published
Quick Summary

Walmart has partnered with Onn once more for a new streaming box, but this time inside a smart speaker.

The Onn "Pro" Google TV box costs just $50 and features the entire Chromecast-like experience.

A new Chromecast with Google TV 4K has been rumoured in recent times, but we might not even need it – US retailer Walmart has its own solution, and it can do something Google's own devices cannot.

The Onn "Pro" Google TV box has started to appear on Walmart's shelves for just $50 and not only streams 4K video, it comes inside a smart speaker that looks like a squared off version of the Nest Mini.

One influencer, Superdell, managed to buy one for a livestreamed hands-on posted on his YouTube channel.

He revealed (via The Verge) that the device supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, is powered by Google TV, and sports 3GB of RAM. There's 32GB of storage on board and it even comes with Wi-Fi 6 support for a stable fast wireless connection.

On the rear, there are HDMI and USB 3.0 ports, plus an Ethernet socket for a wired internet connection.

A post on X by @AndroidTV_Rumor also notes that the processor is the Amlogic S905X4, although we don't know how that compares with the hardware inside current Chromecast streamers.

As well as unbox the Onn box on his channel, Superdell fired it up and demonstrated  that it carries the same Google TV experience as Chromecast and several partner devices. That includes access to the apps available from Google.

It doesn't yet seem to be listed yet on Walmart's website, so it's likely only just available in-store for now. However, you can get the Google TV 4K Streaming Box from the same brand online for just $19.88.

That doesn't include the smart speaker though, so you might want to wait until a wider rollout.

Sadly, Onn products don't often make their way to the UK, so we don't have an update on when (if) the Onn "Pro" might make it over here, too.

CATEGORIES
Streaming
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

