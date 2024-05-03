House of the Dragon fans are getting a sweet pre-season two gift from Sky TV

Quick Summary Sky and NOW are bringing a binge-worthy Watchathon to Sky Atlantic. Next week, fans of House of the Dragon will get a fantastic run through, ahead of the second season airing in June.

If you had to pick one TV show that has truly changed the game over the last decade, you might have a few different options in mind. The advent of streaming services has given birth to a wide array of different shows, in formats which were previously not possible.

Still, if pushed, I suspect most people might turn to Game of Thrones. That show took the world by storm, earning countless awards over an eight year run.

For anyone who didn't quite get their fix, there is now House of the Dragon. That's a prequel series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It's had an equally good reception, with a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score and countless award nominations.

That has only had one season so far, though the second is scheduled to launch on the 17th of June, exclusively on NOW and Sky TV in the UK. And now, Sky have announced a binge-worth Watchathon event, to get eager viewers ready for the launch.

On Sunday the 12th of May, Sky Atlantic will show every single episode from the first season back-to-back. Episode one airs at 9:45am, with the season playing through until the final episode kicks off at 8pm.

That's the perfect way for users to get back into the series ahead of the new episodes. Binge watching is a far more common practice these days – though seeing it on TV is still a little more rare – but that just showcases what an event this is set to be.

We'll give no spoilers here, but it's safe to say the last season ended on quite the cliffhanger. That makes the advent of season two even more exciting.

If you're already a fan, or wanting to get into the series, there really is no better time. Mark your diary for Sunday the 12th of May, and again for season two on the 17th of June.