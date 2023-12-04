Sky TV and HBO to get their biggest show back next summer as amazing trailer hits

Sky TV and HBO have announced that House of the Dragon is to return next summer, with a new teaser trailer released to whet your appetite.

Season 2 of the Game of Thrones prequel will be exclusively available on HBO (Max) in the US, and Sky and Now in the UK. There's no exact date as yet but were already getting excited as the last season left-off on somewhat a cliffhanger.

If you've not watched the first season yet, we suggest you stop reading now and go do so, otherwise the teaser and anything else we write from here on in will definitely contain spoilers...

...still with us? Okay, here we go.

We ended House of the Dragon Season 1 with the horrific death of Price Lucerys and his dragon, Arrax, and that's bound to cause even more friction in the battle for the Iron Throne.

Indeed, just the short clips in the trailer show that the action is set to heat up in season 2. We're also likely to benefit from the fact that, unlike the first 10 episodes, this second run hasn't had to be filmed under Covid conditions – we might even get to see more than two people in each scene this time around.

Matt Smith returns as Prince Daemon Targaryen, while Emma D'Arcy reprises her role as Princess/Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen. She will clearly be focused on revenge from the outset.

Ser Otto Hightower will again be played by the superb Rhys Ifans, with Olivia Cooke back as his daughter, Queen Alicent.

Hopefully, we'll get to see wider battle scenes this time around, with a more Game of Thrones' style approach to the epic tale. George RR Martin once again executive produces, of course.

In all likelihood, there will be 10 episodes in Season 2 (as in the first) and it will air simultaneously in the US and UK. Sky will almost certainly show it on Sky Atlantic, with it also available on demand and through the Now streaming service (for those with an Entertainment membership subscription).