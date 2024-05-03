Amazon's new Anne Hathaway movie nets higher score than The Dark Knight Rises

Amazon Prime Video might have a new hit on its hands – its latest original movie, The Idea of You, starring Anne Hathaway, has launched to a stellar 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

You're only the best streaming service as long as you can keep cranking out great movies and shows, after all, and this is looking like a really nice addition to Amazon's Prime Video catalogue.

The Idea of You is based on a best-selling novel and tells the story of 40-year-old Solène, who has a meaningful chance encounter with a much younger man.

Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine) is a 24-year-old with the world at his feet, in a massive band, but the chemistry shared by the two seems irrepressible. That makes for a whole bunch of interesting questions about age gaps, fame and more as their relationship develops.

You can expect plenty of steamy romance, as you can see in the trailer (above), and since the movie is out now you don't have to wait either – while The Idea of You is in some cinemas for a limited run too, it's available to stream at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members right now.

That Rotten Tomatoes score is worth returning to, as well – it might come down a little (or a lot!) as more reviews start to trickle in, but at the time of writing a score of 88% places The Idea of You at joint-second in Anne Hathaway's all-time filmography.

That's just above The Dark Knight Rises, tied with Brokeback Mountain, and just a hair's breadth below Dark Waters – the last of which is in first place on 89%. Now that's quite some company to be resting alongside, especially for a rom-com.

So, The Idea of You might just be an unexpectedly excellent new film that you can check out for free if you're a Prime member, rather than the throwaway that cynics might have been expecting.

