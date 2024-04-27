The 5 biggest new shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video this May

April on Amazon Prime Video was dominated by one word Fallout. Jonathan Nolan's adaptation of the beloved video game series has been a massive success and I binged it all within a week. We were then left a little bit sparse in terms of new releases to the streaming service, but that isn't the case for May.

There's a lot to get excited about next month to fill your free time, so let's dive in and look at five of the biggest shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video.

P.S. If you're looking for the best of Netflix in May, we've got you covered too.

1. The Idea of You

Probably the headline release on Amazon Prime Video this month is The Idea of You. Launching on May the 2nd, this a good old-fashioned rom-com in the style that seems to be re-emerging this year.

Anne Hathaway plays a 40-year-old mother who takes her daughter to the Coachella music festival and falls in love with a twenty-something boyband member (Nicholas Galitzine).

Reviews for the movie are very promising too, with a 95% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. If you're looking for a heartwarming romance, this should have you covered.

2. Clarkson's Farm

The third instalment of the documentary series centred around Jeremy Clarkson (and son Caleb) and his attempts to set up and maintain his own farm.

Clarkson brings his usual brand of chaos to this series and his battles with the local council have become legendary. He's not to everyone's tastes but this is pure unadulterated Clarkson.

This latest series sees him adding pigs to the farm, challenging Caleb to prove his worth and even potentially flooding the nearby village. All in a day's work.

3. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

The latest movie in the Hunger Games franchise may not have Jennifer Lawrence, but it's the best way to get another dose of things pre-Katniss in Panem.

This prequel series stars Tom Blyth as a young verison of the original series' big bad Coriolanus Snow. He's assigned to mentor one of the tributes, Lucy (Rachel Zegler) in the upcoming Hunger Games, meant to serve as a distraction from the nation's civil war.

If you've seen the original movies then you'll know that Snow is anything but a nice man, and this movie charts his rise to the character we all know and hate.

4. The Pod Generation

A 2023 sci-fi comedy that I'd generally never heard of before, The Pod Generation actually boasts a pair of star leads - Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor, and I'll definitely be tuning in on the 15th of May.

So what's it about? Well, the two play a couple desperate to have a baby, but without compromising Clarke's work with a traditional pregnancy. The solution, is to visit the Womb Center, an exclusive New York company that offers artificial wombs in egg-shaped pods. Imagine caring for an Apple Home Pod and you won't be far away.

It's a unique premise for a film and a great example of sci-fi dealing with real-world issues.

5. Maxton Hall

This German series is an Amazon original aimed at young adults that seems very much to be in the Gossip Girl or Elite mould. Set in an uber-rich private school it follows a bunch of privileged teenagers (or twenty-somethings playing teenagers) living a glamorous lifestyle disturbed by serious drama.

When scholarship student Ruby discovers a secret about the school's golden boy, James, he sets out to silence her and save his reputation. Expect steamy romance, longing gazes and kids doing anything but studying. It might scratch an itch on May 9th.