PS5 owners can claim EA Sports FC 24 for free next week

Quick Summary PlayStation is adding four big titles to PS Plus this month, with EA Sports FC 24, Ghostrunner 2, Tunic and Destiny 2: Lightfall being available from 7 May. All bar Ghostrunner 2 are available to PS Plus Essential, Extra and Premium members on PlayStation 5 and PS4, while that title is a PS5 exclusive.

All PS Plus subscribers get perhaps the biggest free game drop in the history of the subscription service next week – there are no less than four games coming to PlayStation 5, including one of the year's biggest hits.

Arriving on 7 May 2024, the headliner is undoubtedly EA Sports FC 24, the first footy game from EA since it parted ways with FIFA.

Officially the best-selling game in the UK last year, FC 24 has proved equally as popular as its predecessors, and has recently been expanded with Team of the Season cards launched within Ultimate Team. That means players can build squads of the very best players around.

It is also the first in EA's football series to include footballers from the world's women's leagues in Ultimate Team, so you can add them to your squads alongside the men.

Now you can see what all the fuss is about for free, when it arrives on PS Plus for Essential, Extra and Premium members. And what's more, everyone gets a free UT Starter Pack to open in the game, which includes 11 untradeable players rated 82 or above, plus an Icon loan for seven games.

Also available to download from 7 May are Ghostrunner 2, Tunic and Destiny 2: Lightfall.

Ghostrunner 2 is a fast-paced, first-person game that, like the original, has you fight you way through a swathe of enemies in a cyberpunk setting. The big difference to most games is that you only have one life – so one hit and it's all over.

We particularly loved Tunic when it originally launched on Xbox, so it's inclusion here is a real treat. The Zelda-like puzzle-adventure is cute and clever, as you guide your little fox hero through a sprawling maze.

And finally, Lightfall is a Destiny 2 expansion set on Neptune as you and other Guardians must defeat the Shadow Legion in a neon-lit city.

If you don't yet have a PS5 but still subscribe to PS Plus through your PS4, you can still download and enjoy EA Sports FC 24, Tunic and Destiny 2: Lightfall.

Last month's games – Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends and Skul: The Hero Slayer – are still available to claim until the end of play 6 May.