Bose's latest Bluetooth speaker really knows how to party

Quick Summary The Bose SoundLink Max is a large, weatherproof Bluetooth speaker for those wanting to party wherever they go. Priced at £399 / $399, it'll be available from 4 June, although pre-orders will be available on the Bose website from 14 May.

Bose has announced a beefy, rugged Bluetooth speaker that can bring the party anywhere you like.

The Bose SoundLink Max comes with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and Snapdragon Sound support, which means it has aptX Adaptive decoding on board and can therefore stream up to lossless audio.

It is built with a steel enclosure that's wrapped in powder-coated silicone, ensuring that it is both water and dust proof – ideal for the beach, for example. That's backed up by IP67 certification.

The outer material is also resistant to corrosion and UV light, so should discolour when left in sunlight for an extended period.

There's up to 20 hours of battery life too, so the fun can last almost an entire day between charges. A USB-C port is on board, so it can even charge your mobile device while to listen.

Google Fast Pair is enabled for a quicker first-time connection, should you be using an Android phone.

The SoundLink Max certainly lives up to its name, measuring 264.7 x 120.1 x 104.9mm and weighing 2.27kg. There's an integrated, removable rope handle for transportation – old school boom box style.

As well as Bluetooth, the speaker has an auxiliary input so you can connect other audio sources. A shortcut button is present that can be assigned for AUX switching or enabling Spotify Tap.

Playback is provided through three transducers ranged across the front of the speaker, which provide a boosted stereo experience. There are also two custom-designed passive radiators purely for bass. Bose claims it is similar to tech found in soundbars.

You can adjust the EQ through the dedicated Bose mobile app.

The Bose SoundLink Max will be available in black or blue from 4 June 2024 priced at £399 in the UK, $399 in the US. It will be available for pre-order from Bose's own webstore from 14 May.

There are several other speakers available in the SoundLink range already, including the Bose SoundLink Flex, if you're looking for something a little less heavy and loud.