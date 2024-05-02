Netflix's new drama from creator of Big Little Lies is out now – a must-watch?

Your next Netflix obsession might be about to arrive. Netflix is securing its place as one of the best streaming services, with a major new show from the creator of Big Little Lies, and it starts streaming today, from 2 May.

A Man in Full stars TV veteran Jeff Daniels as Charlie Croker, a real estate mogul in Atlanta who finds himself besieged by controversy and the threat of both bankruptcy and criminal proceedings.

It looks like a spicy blend of political intrigue, mob-adjacent crime and personal thriller, but should have some whip-smart dialogue to boast, too.

Croker's clearly a fairly loathsome creature, as made clear by the show's trailer, but it looks like the lawyers coming after him might have some complexities of their own.

After the success of Big Little Lies, showrunner David E. Kelley is a big name to scoop for Netflix, and the streaming service will be hoping this helps to draw in some new viewers, as always.

Every episode of the show will be available at once, too, in true Netflix style, so those who love a binge-watch will be in luck. You can do so right now too!

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

Daniels is also far from the only big name in the show, which also boasts Diane Lane, Tom Pelphrey, Aml Ameen and Lucy Liu in a pretty stellar cast.

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A Man in Full isn't a completely original show, though – it's based on a novel by celebrated writer Tom Wolfe, so you can expect some interesting twists and implications as it goes on. There'll doubtless be plenty for it to say about the state of the US today.

That was very much part of the attraction of Big Little Lies, too, which made some long-established stars shine like new, with excellent performances from Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern, among others.

Kelly's clearly a talented writer, too – when someone like Meryl Streep makes herself available to be in your show because she loved the first season, as she did for Big Little Lies, you're clearly doing something right.

So, this could be an ideal next option if you're on the lookout for a new show to chew on, and if you're also in the market for a new display to make the most of it, be sure to check our list of the best OLED TV options around right now.