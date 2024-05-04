A host of rare and vintage Leica camera equipment is going under the hammer next month

Quick Summary Iconic camera brand, Leica, will host an auction of rare and unusual gear next month. The listings include a host of brilliant cameras and lenses, as well as a charity lot.

If you're a fan of the best cameras on the market, you'll definitely have come across the name Leica. The German brand are steeped in history, both in terms of shaping the industry and as the kit behind a host of iconic imagery.

I've been lucky enough to get hands-on with both the Leica Q3 and the Leica SL3 in recent months, with both showcasing the sheer brilliance that the brand is capable of. The Q3 stands atop the pile popularised by the likes of the Fujifilm X100VI as a compact, fixed lens camera, while the SL3 offers the most modern interpretation of the brand.

Neither of those are the focus today, though. See, back before the 60MP sensors and the snazzy, modern processors, Leica were renowned for their film cameras. And, in fairness to them, they still are.

As part of their 44th Leitz Photographica Auction, a whole range of goodies from years gone by will be going under the hammer. That gives users a chance to purchase some rare and unusual cameras and lenses.

Image 1 of 3 The definition of run and gun! (Image credit: Leica) A rare M2P Black Paint – just one of six! (Image credit: Leica) A Summilux 1.4/35mm up for charity auction (Image credit: Leica)

One of the coolest is a Leica M2P camera from 1958. That's a 'black paint' edition, of which just six were produced. A full kit of goodies are included in that lot, too, making it certain to turn a few heads.

Speaking of turning heads, we'll also see a Leitz 'NY Rifle' go up for auction. That's an absolutely bonkers looking setup, with a rifle grip and trigger at the back and a lens on the front. Your camera body then sits in the middle, with an elongated viewfinder. Safe to say, this one will get some looks.

Last, but certainly not least, there is also a charity lot. The brand will auction off a Summilux 1.4/35mm lens, with all proceeds going to the charity Licht ins Dunkel.

The auction will take place at the Leica head office in Wetzlar, Germany on the 8th of June.