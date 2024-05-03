Apple TV+'s most highly-anticipated sci-fi sequel to premiere "in the near future", reveals star

Quick Summary Severance star Adam Scott has revealed that the show's long-awaited and much-anticipated season 2 will be on Apple TV+ in the "near future". He said we won't have to "hold on for too much longer" in a recent interview.

Apple TV+ is home to a whole host of excellent sci-fi TV series, including For All Mankind, Foundation, Silo, and Constellation, but there's only one to have achieved a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

That belongs to Severance, which first hit the streaming service on 18 February 2022. As well received as it was, though, a follow-up has been slow to appear.

Rumoured disagreements between showrunners Dan Erickson and Martin Friedman, plus 2023's writers and actors strike seemingly delayed production after initial work had started.

However, executive producer Ben Stiller teased that all its woes were long gone back in January, confirming filming had restarted, so now all we need to know is when it might finally hit our screens.

Thankfully, it won't be long now.

The show's lead, Adam Scott, has revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that Severance season 2 will premiere on Apple TV+ in the "near future".

When asked to share details about the new run, he replied: "I wish I could tell you and everybody about what’s coming up because it’s going to be so much fun. I can’t wait for people to see it, but I can’t say a word.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It’ll finally be coming out in the somewhat near future and I can’t wait for everyone to see it. That’s basically it. It was so much fun to make."

He also said that we won't have to "hold on too much longer".

This is great news for fans of the original, which is one of the most unique, clever and intriguing shows on the platform.

Scott plays Mark Scout, an employee of a company that has devised the "severance" program – a method by which employees can have their personalities split, so the person who works during the day (an innie) is autonomous to their outside life "outie".

Neither personality is meant to share the other's memories. But all changes when Scout and his colleagues start to unravel the truth.

The show also stars Britt Lower as fellow employee Helly Riggs, plus acting legends, John Tutorro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette.

If you haven't watched it yet, there's never been a better time to catch up. All nine episodes are available on Apple TV+ now and we bet that once you start, you'll binge the rest in rapid fire.

How much does Apple TV+ cost?

Apple TV+ is available as a solo subscription or as part of the Apple One package, which includes other Apple services.

Subscribing to TV+ on its own costs £8.99 / $9.99 per month, and you also get the ability to add five other members of your household to the same plan.

There is a 7-day free trial available too, for new subscribers.

Apple One comes in three tiers. A single Apple One subscription costs £18.95 / $19.95 per month and includes Apple TV+, as well as Apple Arcade and Apple Music. You also get 50GB of iCloud online storage. This is for just one account to use.

An Apple One Family subscription is available for £24.95 / $25.95 per month. It increases the iCloud storage to 200GB and enables sharing with up to five family members.

Finally, Apple One Premium costs £36.95 / $37.95 per month and adds Fitness+ and Apple News+ to the above. It also expands the iCloud storage to 2TB.