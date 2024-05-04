New Star Wars game just arrived on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – what perfect timing

With Star Wars Day now here – 'May the 4th' be with you, one and all – there's no time like the present to sink into a galaxy far, far away. And what better way to do it than by gaming?

The end of April saw the best Star Wars game released in the last handful of years get added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by also being added to EA Play (which is included in the former).

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a tour de force of an action game, letting players once again take on the mantle of Cal Kestis to help him fight back against the Empire. It brings back the challenging but rewarding lightsaber combat from the previous game and expands it with new moves and even some new weapons.

Survivor features way more open areas than the previous Jedi game, Fallen Order, allowing you to explore large levels full of hidden paths, secrets and optional bosses, with some lovely visual variety to enjoy.

With a score of 85 on Metacritic, it's also a game that was pretty universally praised when it came out, with good reason – not only is the combat and exploration top-notch, but Survivor features some really excellent storytelling.

As Cal's journey unfolds there's a nice measure of betrayal and intrigue, but also a lovely smattering of, dare we say it, well-written romance.

We'll say no more for fear of spoilers, but it really rounds out what is a terrific and impressive second Star Wars outing for developer Respawn.

The game is now on EA Play, EA's own subscription service, which means you can subscribe to that to access it for a lower price, but since EA Play is also included in the more expensive Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription you'll find it bundled into that, too.

This means that Xbox players can get it on Game Pass, while those who game on a PS5 will be able to go for EA Play instead. Either way, be sure to play it on one of the best gaming TVs on the market – it's a game that looks fantastic on modern OLED panels.