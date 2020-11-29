Top 3 Razer gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals of the day

Razer gaming laptops are among the absolute finest in the world, which is why Cyber Monday deals on them are so welcome. Right now Razer's official store has hundreds sliced off its Blade 15 and Blade Pro 17 gaming laptops, making them in our eyes a must check out for anyone currently looking for an upgrade.

The Razer Blade 15 comes in two models, the Base Edition and the Advanced Edition. To call the first "Base", though, undersells it really, as it comes loaded with a superb all-round hardware spec topped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics card.

The Advanced Edition, meanwhile, cranks up the pixel-pushing power by delivering an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU, as well as a 1TB NVMe SSD and 300Hz refresh rate display. It's a genuine powerhouse and drips with premium.

The Razer Blade Pro 17 tops this showing off with a near identical internal spec to the Blade 15 Advanced, but it comes with an even bigger screen. Instead of a 15.6-inch panel you get a 17.3-inch one instead – perfect for maximum gaming immersion, as well as power-station use.

We think these Razer gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals are great. To check out the full range of Razer discounts simply follow a link above, or for a curated selection of deals read on.

Razer gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals USA

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition | Was: $1,799.99 | Now: $1,549.99 | Saving: $250 (14%)

Razer shows what it's all about here, delivering a superb all-round gaming laptop equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, a ray-tracing capable Nvdia RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD for storage. The screen is a buttery smooth 144Hz Full HD panel, while the system runs Windows 10 Home. RGB lighting and Razer's fantastic style and build quality complete the package. Now $250 off for Cyber Monday.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition | Was: $2,999.99 | Now: $2,699.99 | Saving: $300 (11%)

Things get even more serious with the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition, with an Intel Core i7 partnered with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU and, remarkably, a 300Hz display. You also get a massive 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD for storage as well. This is supremely powerful gaming laptop, and it is now available at the US Razer store with a $300 cost carve.View Deal

Razer Blade Pro 17 | Was: $3,199.99 | Now: $2,899.99 | Saving: $300 (10%)

For a large screen premium gaming laptop experience the Razer Blade Pro 17 is a great choice. You get an Intel Core i7, RTX 2080 Super, 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM and, most importantly for this larger system, a superb 17.3-inch FHD 300Hz display.View Deal

Razer gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals UK

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition | Was: £1,899.99 | Now: £1,719.99 | Saving: £170 (10%)

The Blade 15 is a superb all-round gaming laptop and right here it is slashed in price by £170 at Razer store for Cyber Monday. You get a quality all-round spec that will easily handle even today's AAA PC games, and thanks to an Nvidia RTX 2060 under the hood, with real time ray tracing turned on, too. If you've got about a grand and a half to spend on your next upgrade, this is a great deal.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition | Was: £3,099.99 | Now: £2,739.99 | Saving: £260 (12%)

If you need even more gaming power then the Advanced Edition of the Razer Blade 15 is a great choice. This system upgrades the GPU to a Nvida RTX 2080 Super, SSD to a 1TB model, and the laptop's display to a ludicrous 300Hz panel. There's plenty of other advanced goodness, too, including tiny 4.9mm bezels and per-key RGB Razer Chroma lighting.View Deal

Razer Blade Pro 17 | Was: £3,199.99 | Now: £2,839.99 | Saving: £360 (12%)

A 17.3-inch screen means this Razer laptop is a beast in terms of screen size on the go, and its 300Hz refresh rate means you ghosting and image lag are a thing of the past. The rest of the spec is truly premium tier, too, with an RTX 2080 Super joining a 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM and an Intel Core i7 CPU. Per-key RGB lighting and a copy of Windows 10 Home complete the package.View Deal

For even more great Razer gaming laptop prices this Cyber Monday be sure to also browse the deal charts below, which automatically pull in the super sale's very best prices from all the best retailers.

For even more great gaming laptops to check out be sure to also scope out T3's best gaming laptops buying guide, which is stuffed full of quality hardware.

