Top 3 new Amazon Prime Video TV series for PS5/Xbox gamers to get excited about

It looks like PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers are going to want to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video as it has now been confirmed that the streaming service is currently developing three video game TV series.

The news comes after it was confirmed that Amazon will collaborate with Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions on a God of War TV series based on the popular video game series, adding to its roster of game-to-TV-series productions.

It has previously been confirmed that Amazon Prime Video is also working on both Fallout and Mass Effect TV series, again based on the long-running and much-loved video game series.

There has been no confirmation yet as to when these three TV series will land on Prime Video, but their development is welcome news to us here at T3 as we recently determined that Prime Video was the weakest of the big three streaming services, falling behind Netflix and Disney Plus notably in terms of content library and originals.

Right now Amazon's biggest original content shows include The Boys, The Wheel of Time and American Gods, but this concerted push into game adaptations will see it go up against Netflix and its TV adaptation of The Witcher, as well as future projects rumored to include an Uncharted and Ghost of Tsushima TV series, too.

From our point of view, we can't see any of these TV series launching this year, which seems to be led in terms of Prime Video content by the incoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV show, but 2023-2024 seems a safe bet. The God of War TV series would be great to receive in 2023 as it would follow up nicely with this year's rumored release of God of War: Ragnarok on PlayStation 5.

