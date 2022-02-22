Top 3 new movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video for February 2022

Another month, another stack of top quality movies to get through on Amazon Prime Video. Sure, it's a first-world problem, but actually deciding what film to sit down and watch for the evening has become a hell of a lot more complicated over the years.

That's where T3 comes in. Every month we round up the latest, greatest films hitting the streaming service to help you save time while separating the rotten from the fresh. This month looks to be no exception.

Just before we jump in, something to note is that these picks are taken from Amazon Prime Video in the UK and while the content offering is quite similar across different terrains, it's not always identical. Better still, you can always opt for one of the best VPNs on the market to start enjoying content from different countries straight away, or even just purchase the film outright. Plenty of options! Now onto what to watch for February 2022.

I Want You Back

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Valentine's day might be over but there's always time for a rom-com. I Want You Back stars Charlie Day (Always Sunny) and Jenny Slate (Parks and Recreation) as Peter and Emma, respectively, who both get dumped on the same evening. The two team up to try and break up their exes new relationships and surprisingly, it doesn't go to plan.

Far from original, it's still a well-written story with likeable characters and a decent dose of comedy. Charlie Day never fails to delight, while Jenny Slate's oddball humour always gets a good chuckle out of me. Rounding out the cast we have the wonderful Scott Eastwood, Gina Rodriguez, Manny Jacinto and Clark Backo. An easy, lighthearted watch that will have you smiling by the credits.

Rooney

(Image credit: David M. Benett / Getty Images)

Amazon has invested heavily in its sports documentaries over the years with the latest focusing on former England and Manchester United footballer, Wayne Rooney. The 104-minute goes behind the scenes on how the Croxteth-born lad became record goalscorer for both club and country, while also dealing with the press, family and his own demons. Featuring scandals on and off the pitch, this works for both fans of football and only those with a passing interest.

Fast & Furious 1 – 6

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

The first six Fast and Furious movies have been added to Amazon Prime, meaning it's the perfect time to catch up with the Torretoes and join the barbecue. The car-racing action flicks have experienced their fair share of ups and downs over the years, yet always retain a strong sense of comedy, ridiculous stunts and a good heart at the centre of them.

It's also hilarious to watch how far the gang have come since they were first boosting DVDs off the back of a truck back in 2001, to now exploring out of space in 2021's F9. Not to mention the calibre of Hollywood A-listers that either got their start here or show up for a race or two – most notably, Gal Gadot and Dwanye "The Rock" Johnson.