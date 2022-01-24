Top 3 new movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video for January 2022

Amazon Prime Video is constantly rolling out new movies on a near-daily basis, making it amazing for content but equally difficult in deciding what to actually watch. First world problems, am I right?

In fact, it's estimated that at any one given time, the streaming platform has approximately 24,000 films to choose from (via Business Insider ). That would take one hell of a binge to make your way through, one that we don't recommend - trust me I've tried. The good news is that we've rounded up the top movie picks for January 2022, so you know what to jump into right away.

Something worth noting is that these choices are taken from Amazon Prime Video in the UK and while the service is reasonably similar in different terrains, it's not always identical. You can always use a VPN to find out what entertainment offerings are available in different countries, or even just purchase the film outright via Amazon. Either way, there are plenty of options available to start watching the best movies on offer today.

The Tender Bar

(Image credit: Amazon Studios / Claire Folger)

George Clooney knocks it out of the park with his latest directional effort, a coming-of-age drama with Ben Affleck playing one of his most likeable roles yet in Charlie Maguire. Set in 1970s Long Island, The Tender Bar follows nine-year-old JR (portrayed by newcomer Daniel Ranieri – one to watch) as he deals with the fallout of his parent's marriage and has no father figure to teach him the lessons of life – enter Uncle Charlie.

Based on the memoir by J. R. Moehringer, we follow JR through his adolescent years (Tye Sheridan), attending college and beyond, all while returning for wisdom to the bar his uncle runs. It's a feel-good film that brings out some terrific performances from the main cast, with strong support roles for Lily Rabe and Christopher Lloyd.

The Father

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

We're all well aware of Anthony Hopkins' acting talents. After all, the man has been performing in theatre and film for over 60 years by this point. However, nothing can prepare you for the masterclass that is on display in Florian Zeller's The Father.

Dealing with dementia head-on, we are granted a window into the eyes of Anthony (same name), a man who suffers from the illness but refuses to accept anything is wrong. It's a heartwrenching watch, one that stays with you long after the credit rolls. While Olivia Coleman delivers on every front as Anne, the patient daughter, it's Hopkins who continues to prove his worth with this Oscar-winning performance. No, seriously, he really did win Best Actor at the 93rd Academy Awards. And rightly so.

Sing

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Okay, we're going to end on something a bit lighter with Sing, a musical animated comedy starring the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Seth MacFarlane and Taron Egerton, among other top Hollywood A-listers in a world inhabited by anthropomorphic animals.

The film was a smash hit at the box office, and while it doesn't bring anything that new to the table in terms of its formula, it's an enjoyable viewing for all the family. It does offer up some genuinely humorous moments too. The sequel is just about to premiere in UK cinemas too, so a great chance to catch up before the weekend.