The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power teased in a chilling trailer

Amazon's Lord of the Rings series is due to drop in September 2022 but until now we didn't even know what it was going to be called. The teaser video launched this week on Twitter finally reveals that title: The Rings of Power, and we also find out a little bit more about the ground it will cover.

The moody, Game of Thrones-esque trailer sees a close-up sequence of a ring being forged with a voice-over quoting one of Tolkien's well-known passages from the original books.

"Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky, Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone. Nine for mortal men, doomed to die, One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne, in the land of Mordor where the shadows lie."

As we know from the LOTR books and movies (spoilers), these rings were used by Sauron to control the wearers and led to his rise in power. However, Isildur cut off Sauron's hand and removed the ring with it, only to be discovered 2500 years later – where The Fellowship of the Rings begins.

Having the creation of the rings as the show's main plot will be great news to LOTR fans and should provide plenty of material full of elves, men and monsters.

Showrunners JD Payne and Patrick MacKay told the Hollywood Reporter the new title was designed to live up to JRR Tolkien's original work. “This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien’s other classics," says the accompanying statement.

Without wanting to wish 2022 away, I can't wait. The series is due to kick off on September 2, 2022 on Amazon Prime, with new episodes each week.