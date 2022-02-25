Top 3 new shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend

From Good Omens and The Boys to Upload and the Man in the High Castle, Amazon Prime Video has plenty of series to keep you entertained for weeks on end.

Of course, with so many shows to choose from, it can be a bit of a minefield. There's nothing worse than committing to a show only to realise three seasons in that it's not actually that good and you're already too far gone to quit now (I'm looking at you, Gotham).

That's where T3 comes in. Every month we round up the latest, greatest TV series released across the streaming platform so that you can start watching quality content without the need to scroll for hours on end. This month is packed with Amazon Originals, so let's not waste any time further and dive right in.

Reacher

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

After a mixed reception to the Tom Cruise flicks, Amazon has picked up the mantle to the Jack Reacher series with a more true to the book adaption. Based on Lee Child's debut novel, Killing Floor, the series holds an 88% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of writing) with audience approval even higher at 90%.

Starring Alan Ritchson – who was great as Hank Hall in DC's Titans but is more widely known for TMNT and The Hunger Games – every episode offers the simple pleasure of watching guys half Reacher's size try to pick a fight, only to see them get utterly annihilated. It also poses an interesting mystery, good pacing and a fun cast across the board, meaning Reacher has everything going for it right now. No wonder season two has already been commissioned.

Wolf Like Me – limited series

(Image credit: Peacock)

This six-part limited series brings Gary (Josh Gad) and Mary (Isla Fisher) together through numerous chance encounters. It's basically a rom-com with a good dose of drama thrown in, as Gary struggles to maintain his relationship with his daughter, Emma, after a tragedy in the family strikes seven years prior.

Mary is incredibly charming and instantly relates to Emma, yet harbours her own secret. It's easy to guess what the twist is from the opening episode, so no prizes there. What makes it work are the performances of both leads that make this show worth seeing through. Hey, each one is only 30-minutes apiece too.

Note: Wolf Like Me can be found in the US on Peacock.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel – season 4

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is back for its fourth season, following the happenings of New York housewife turned stand-up comedian Midge Maisel (played by Rachel Brosnahan). Set originally in the 1950s and now in the early 1960s, this comedy-drama has won universal acclaim across the board with its highly anticipated return being more than two years in the making. What better time to jump in.

Two episodes are being rolled out per week over a four-week period with four episodes already streaming across Prime Video now. A fifth and final series has been renewed as well, so we will definitely see the ending to this wonderful story. Huzzah!