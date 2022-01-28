Top 3 new shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend

The weekend is upon us and with Amazon Prime Video rolling out another boatload of content, it's now left to viewers to decide what show is best to binge-watch over the coming days. Don't panic! We're here to help.

Over the years, Amazon's selection of original content has only continued to expand from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Boys to Sneaky Pete and Good Omens. Alongside this, the streaming platform regularly adds popular new shows from other networks as well as fan-favourite classics to keep everyone entertained.

Before we jump in, it's worth being aware that these selections have been taken from Amazon Prime UK, so if you are curious what other content different regions have access to, make sure to read up on the best VPNs on the market today. That said, Amazon's offerings are pretty synonymous worldwide. Anyway, let's get started.

This Is Us

(Image credit: NBC)

The sixth and final series of This Is Us is now rolling out on Amazon Prime with new episodes premiering on Thursdays every week. The ensemble cast is made up of top acting talents: Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, and my personal pick to be the next James Bond, Sterling K. Brown.

Following the lives of siblings Kevin, Kate, and Randall Pearson between past and present time, This is Us is currently one of the most talked-about shows around at the minute. Its touching character-driven storylines are full of emotion, while equally serving up equally powerful heartwarming moments. All five prior seasons are available to watch on Amazon as well, so no time to waste.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch

(Image credit: Amazon)

After discovering that my partner never watched the everyday adolescent dramas of Sabrina the Teenage Witch (I know, unforgivable) growing up, I made it a priority to jump in as soon as the show was added to any streaming platform – and let me tell you: it holds up. For what was initially supposed to be a couple of episodes here and there, we're now three seasons deep into the shenanigans of Melissa Joan Hart and have no intention of dropping out.

No word of a lie, the writing (for the most part) has aged incredibly well with inventive storylines and quirky comedy to back it up. You then have Sabrina's talking cat, Salem, who deliveries kid-friendly dark humour that gets at least one laugh from me each episode. It's also amazing the number of celebrities that show up, including Britney Spears, Usher and only the queen of drag herself, RuPaul.

Invincible

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

If you enjoy adult superhero shows like The Boys, then you can't go wrong with Invincible. Based on the comicbook run by Robert Kirkman, Invincible tells the story of Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a normal teenager who is the son of the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. It's only on Mark's seventeenth birthday that he learns that he has powers of his own and must learn how to use them from his father (brilliantly voiced by J.K. Simmons).

The premise reads like a tried and tested superhero plot but I can guarantee you that this series is unlike anything you've seen before. Funny, incredibly dark, brutal, emotional and a terrific animation style all are qualities Invincible boasts. With seasons two and three already on the way, it's best to go in as blind as possible, as the likelihood is that the show will have you hooked by the end of episode one.