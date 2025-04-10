HBO’s best show in recent memory returns this weekend

Recent years have seen videogame adaptations into movies and shows with increasing success. From Fallout to Arcane, the range is massive. But it was HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us that really grabbed people's attention.

Now the countdown clock is on, as The Last of Us returns to HBO's Max for season 2 on Sunday 13 April – so I'm already counting down the days. As a fan of the games, I'm really curious how they'll address various storylines for the on-screen adaptation.

Initial reviews are in and looking hugely positive, though, with a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score at this preview stage. A touch down on the sci-fi's first season 96% critical rating, but it still sounds strong – which makes me even more excited for Sunday!

The Last of Us Season 2 | Ultimate Trailer | Max

Now you might be wondering why I dare call The Last of Us a "sci-fi". Well, I was reading a CBS News article just the other week, where a doctor interviewed about the fungal infection process – which, in the show, turns people into zombies – called it "science fiction".

So I'm taking that angle. The show is so much more than that, though, with real heart-wrenching drama, action and horror elements all combining. It's a really fantastic adaptation – which is perhaps no surprise, as the game's developer, Naughty Dog, was closely tied to the production.

Neil Druckmann, the creative director at the games studio, is co-writer of the screenplay, alongside Craig Mazin. It's a winning combination, ensuring many of the game's most successful elements were brought to screen with accuracy.

The casting, in particular, has helped the show's success, with Pedro Pascal playing Joel, and Bella Ramsey taking on Ellie – the two key protagonists.

Ellie is of key importance, as she might be the only person alive who's resistant to the zombie plague. But science wants to use her gift for the benefit of mankind – yet the cost being her life is something Joel won't allow. The pair become like father and daughter – and it's wonderful to watch develop.

Even just writing about it makes me want to go back and watch for a refresh. However, as the game's second instalment was ultimately less 'fun' to play – given its dark-as-hell story – I'm wondering if the HBO version will go all-out in following that theme, or will soften the blow for its audience somewhat.

There's not long to go to find out. I'm counting down the days to Sunday to tune back in. Although that's for viewers with HBO Max is the USA. Those of us in the UK will need to rely on Sky Atlantic, or a separate NOW subscription, rather than any of the other major best streaming services, to tune in one day later, on Monday 14 April.