As a PS5 gamer I'm stoked about the new God of War Ragnarok release date leak

It's fair to say, I think, that following Horizon Forbidden West's launch the next blockbuster PS5 game to release this year on PlayStation 5 is God of War Ragnarok.

And, well, if it isn't for you then it certainly is for me. I was a huge fan of the God of War reboot back in 2018 on PS4 and Ragnarok, with access to the PS5's immense power and performance, promises to be truly spectacular. A genuinely epic next-gen experience is what I'm and I'm sure a lot of PlayStation 5 gamers are hoping for.

Which is why I've got so excited about the latest God of War Ragnarok release date leak. The leak, which comes via Chilean gaming store JuegosDigitales, states that the God of War Ragnarok release date on PS5 is "June 2022". You can see the game's listing with release date in the image below.

God of War Ragnarok is available to pre-order right now on Chilean game store JuegoDigitales, with a release date of June 2022 clearly listed. (Image credit: Sony)

As can be clearly seen, "June 2022" is listed as the God of War Ragnarok release date.

Now, to be very clear, this is clearly not a confirmed official release date, as Sony has so far not announced when God of War Ragnarok's release date will be. It could just be a placeholder that JuegoDigitales has had a guess at, or it could be the actual the month the game is releasing. At this point there is no way of knowing for sure.

However, following on from recent comments by respected video game journalist Jason Schreier that the game is on track for a 2022 release date, as well as the fact that the winter holiday season seems lined up right now to be when Sony pushes out its PSVR 2 headset, a summer 2022 launch date for God of War Ragnarok seems likely to me.

This release date gains more credibility in my mind as Cory Barlog, Sony Santa Monica's creative director (the developer making Ragnarok), has also come out to confirm that the PlayStation version of the game is the studio's primary focus right now, with a PC port welcomed but seemingly down the line in terms of studio focus.

As such, whether or not June 2022 is when God of War Ragnarok is released, it sure is now looking very likely that we'll see Kratos return this year, which for me as a PS5 gamer is great as it continues Sony's increasingly excellent second year of PS5 games.

I think the thing that excites me most about Ragnarok is that, as alluded to briefly above, I feel the PS5 has the power to fulfil Ragnarok's epic premise and vision. God of War on PS4 was epic at points but the seams of its hub-based not really an open world world were clear to see. With the rapid PS5 SSD to call on, as well as 10.3 teraflops of graphical juice in the tank, the PlayStation 5 GOW experience could be truly special.

