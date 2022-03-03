Today’s Wordle answer: Thursday, March 3, #257

Stuck on today's Wordle of the day? Here's the word you are looking for

Wordle
(Image credit: Wordle)
Mat Gallagher
By
published
Contributions from

Thursday, March 2nd's Wordle solution was not one to be sad about – we got it in 3 guesses. Another success from our ALIEN, SHOUT opening. Getting all the vowels out there early does help quickly reduce the options and it will certainly help today.

There's certainly life left in the now New York Times-owned puzzle yet, even if today's answer takes a darker turn. But in times like these, you can hardly blame Wordle for getting a little maudlin.

Though you can find the answer at the bottom of the page, there's a hint just below here, should you want to give it one last go and risk that last life. If you're looking to find out more about Wordle and pick up some tips or tricks on how to win without needing our help each day, take a look at our Wordle Solution guide.

Today's Wordle hint

If you've recently lost something, this answer could be appropriate. There's also a mountain range but that adds an e.

Is there any Wordle controversy today?  

Aside from the word being a little dark in these uncertain times, there's nothing controversial about it. It retains its spelling in both US and British English and isn't easily confused with others. Audibly though, the process could easily be mistaken for a greeting.

Today's Wordle solution

Wordle Solution 257

Aced that one

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today’s answer is MOURN. As in, to feel grief or sorrow, normally after someone's death.

Mourning, not to be confused with morning, is the process, and when in mourning it is common to wear black. Then there's the Mourne mountains in Ireland, if you add the e. Mourning is also the name for a dove call and there are mourning doves. So now you know!

TOPICS
Gaming
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing and Hong Kong, is now based in Chicago. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

With contributions from
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.