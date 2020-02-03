This GoPro deal is the perfect Valentine's Day gift for your spring adventures

Here's a lovely little GoPro deal for you as spring approaches and you're no doubt looking forward to spending more time outdoors. Months ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2020, and just in time for Valentine's Day, Amazon has just dropped the price of the GoPro Hero7 Black by 32% down to a super-low £259.99.

The GoPro Hero7 Black is the middle GoPro in the current range of GoPro's action cameras and £259.99 is a steal when you consider that the RRP is £379.99.

The Hero7 lineup of GoPro action cameras was released in September 2018 and consisted of the top-end Hero7 Black, the mid-range Hero7 Silver, and the cheapest entry level model the Hero7 White. In September 2019, the Hero8 Black was released at which point the Hero7 White was dropped and the new range became the Hero8 Black, the Hero7 Black and the Hero7 Silver.

The Hero7 Black shoots 4K video at 60fps or 12MP stills and features GoPro’s HyperSmooth tech – exclusive to the Black model – to stabilise your images. The camera also brings improved three-mic audio capture, voice control, an intuitive user-interface and 2-inch touchscreen, resulting in a supremely versatile action cam to capture your next epic adventure.

We gave the Hero7 a full five stars in our GoPro Hero7 Black review, so it's safe to say we really like it. The best price right now – and we have no idea how long it will stay this cheap, so you might want to hurry – is below.

GoPro Hero7 Black | RRP: £319.99 | Now £259.99 | Save £120 at Amazon

Get the GoPro Hero7 Black from Amazon at this startlingly low price. Your £259.99 gets you a fantastic action camera which shoots video in 4K Ultra HD at 60 FPS, stills at 12MP, and offers Wi-Fi and GPS. A two-year guarantee is included.View Deal

For more GoPro deals, including deals check out The best GoPro deals, and the live GoPro Hero7 Black prices shown below.